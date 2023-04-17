Prep roundup: North Central boys soccer scores twice late to upend Mt. Spokane
April 17, 2023 Updated Mon., April 17, 2023 at 9:50 p.m.
Staff reports
Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.
Boys soccer
North Central 3, Mt. Spokane 1: Musawer Sadiqi and Adrien Ferrasse scored late goals and the visiting Wolfpack (4-6, 3-3) beat the Wildcats (9-0, 0-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game.
Medical Lake 6, Riverside 1: Kaden Rudy scored four goals and the visiting Cardinals (3-8, 3-3) beat the Rams (2-6, 2-6) in a Northeast A game. Mavrick Rasmussen added two goals and an assist for Medical Lake.
Boys golf
GSL 4A/3A No. 2: Gonzaga Prep’s Dillon Schrock shot 61 to win the individual title by five strokes and Mead placed four in the top seven to take the team title at Esmeralda.
Girls golf
GSL 4A/3A No. 2: Mead’s Brooke Bloom shot 72 to win the individual title and Lewis and Clark took the team win by 27 strokes at Esmeralda on Monday.
Boys tennis
Freeman 4, Deer Park 0: At DP. No. 1 singles - J.Chadduck (Fre) def. L.Neuman 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 doubles - J. Kann/S. Kemble (Fre) def. I.Lee/L.Wood 6-2, 6-3
Girls tennis
Deer Park at Freeman: here
