Spokane Indians Gabriel Hughes, Braxton Fulford named Northwest League pitcher, player of the week

From staff reports

Spokane Indians right-hander Gabriel Hughes was named the Northwest League pitcher of the week on Monday after throwing five perfect innings with six strikeouts in a 7-4 win over the Eugene Emeralds on April 11 in his High-A debut.

Indians catcher Braxton Fulford was named the NWL player of the week after going 9 for 17 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs in five games. He also threw out two runners attempting to steal.

Hughes was the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NLB draft and is the Colorado Rockies No. 6 prospect according to MLB.com. He is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday at Tri-City at 6:35 p.m.