100 years ago in Spokane: The fugitive who shot a deputy remained at large, but there were new ‘clews’ on his whereabouts

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Charles E. Reed, the desperado who shot a Spokane deputy, remained at large despite a massive two-state search.

Police had two clues (a word spelled “clews” in those days). They believed they knew the make of car he fled in, because a witness to the shooting said he saw a Dodge roadster pull up after the gun battle and speed off with Reed.

Then, a telegraph arrived from the ferry boat operator at Central Ferry on the Snake River, reporting a similar Dodge roadster had taken the ferry late that night. The sheriff believed Reed and the getaway driver had probably continued on toward Portland.

“Officers in all Washington and Oregon cities are working on the case,” the sheriff said.

Gladys Homer, who made the near-fatal mistake of accepting a ride with Reed after they met at a diner, was suffering from a fractured skull and was in a semi-conscious state at St. Luke’s Hospital. Homer jumped from the car after she became frightened over Reed’s intentions and his reckless driving.

Deputy Dick Cashatt, who tried to arrest Reed after Homer jumped from the car, was in satisfactory condition after being shot in the lung.

