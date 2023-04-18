A Grip on Sports: Some April traditions never seem to change while others have gone away

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Traditions are changing. It’s got us a bit flummoxed. But there is one or two out there that haven’t, which is comforting.

• Today is April 18. That means it is … Tax Day? What?

Isn’t Tax Day the ides of the month, April 15? Not always anymore. We understand it has something to do with the weekend, a D.C. holiday and, probably, the tides. But the bottom line is today is the last day to send in your taxes. Procrastination is no longer possible.

Unless, you know, you file an extension.

Can there be an extension of Draymond Green’s career, please? After all, it’s an April tradition that Green does something wild in the playoffs, causing the world to ask if the Warriors are doomed. Then Golden State makes 27 3-pointers in its next game, Green returns, makes at least seven key plays and the Warriors go on to another NBA title.

At least that’s how it is supposed to work.

Green’s latest run-in with someone happened to include Domantas Sabonis, the former Gonzaga star who has led Sacramento to the postseason for the first time since Green was causing havoc at Saginaw High.

Sabonis is something of an instigator himself. Combine his subtle holds and pushes and flops with Green’s temper and the mix is akin to nitro. It exploded last night in Sacramento, with a Sabonis grab and a Green stomp. Fouls and flagrants. A suspension looming.

The bottom line, though, is the Kings hold a 2-0 lead in their first-round series with the defending champs, Steph Curry made some poor decisions down the stretch and Golden State is in trouble.

Which can only mean a fifth title in Curry’s tenure is on the horizon, right?

• Another time-honored tradition has its roots in meteorological history. April showers and all that. It often rains during the Boston Marathon. Yesterday was no exception, other than it was a lot wetter than we remember. It did not matter for an Inland Northwest competitor. Heck, it probably would have had to snow to slow down Susannah Scaroni.

The wheelchair racer from Tekoa, where April showers are not just a tradition but needed to ensure a healthy wheat yield, rolled away with her first Boston win despite the conditions – and a loose wheel 10 miles in.

But even having to pull over, pull out an Allan wrench and do a little maintenance couldn’t stop her. Now it’s on to London for another marathon, then home to the Inland Northwest for Bloomsday, where she is the defending champion.

“Winning Boston is up there (with her 2021 Paralympic gold medal), I just feel so proud of what I did today,” Scaroni told the S-R’s Madison McCord. “I’d probably still say the gold is still a bit higher up there for me being that on the track everyone can see the distance between you and the competitors while on the street there’s a little more unknown.”

• There is nothing traditional at all in the world of Northwest NHL hockey. Mainly because, until the Kraken hit the ice last season, there hasn’t been a team in the upper left corner of the U.S. map. Sure, Vancouver is just across the invisible line but who wants to root for a bunch of Canucks?

Tonight, Seattle has its first playoff game. Ever. But in a something of a tradition for the area’s pro sports teams, the road isn’t easy. Up first is Colorado, the defending Stanley Cup champions. What a nice, soft intro to playoff hockey.

What, the Bruins aren’t available? Actually, no. Hockey is still pretty traditional, geographically at least, so that matchup has to wait until the finals.

OK, so that last paragraph made us laugh. The Kraken’s first-ever playoff game tonight and we jump all the way to the finals.

Seems like a level-headed response. Which, in the world of sports, has never been a tradition.

WSU: Around the Pac-12 and the nation in football, a big-time defensive recruit has decided to transfer from Washington. That side of the ball has been under some pressure already. … Oregon’s defense has to improve for success to follow. … There are many reasons Colorado hired Deion Sanders. This is one of them. … USC still has a few needs in the transfer portal. … The attendance wasn’t good for the Arizona State spring game. … Jedd Fisch thinks Arizona made progress over the spring but more is needed. … In basketball news, the return of an Oregon big man seems to be big news. Such is the transfer portal era. … One Colorado player hopes to expand his range in the offseason.

EWU and Idaho: Some big news in the Big Sky. Former Whitworth coach Matt Logie has left Point Loma to take over the Montana State program. Now the question is, will the Bobcats have any players left when he gets to Bozeman? … Speaking of the portal, it has hit Idaho State hard. But the Bengals aren’t alone.

Preps: We can pass along Dave Nichols’ roundup of Monday’s action.

Indians: No game last night – the league gives teams Mondays off – but Dave has the news a couple of Spokane players won Northwest League awards.

Mariners: With Corbin Burnes on the mound for Milwaukee, the Brewers were always going to be a tough out Monday night. And even though Burnes left early with an injury, the Brewers’ offense blasted Chris Flexen and Seattle 7-3, ending the M’s winning streak at four games. … Jarred Kelenic is on a heater. He’s also inspiring players in Wisconsin.

Seahawks: Man, there have been a million mock drafts. Can the real thing get here soon? … The Hawks may add some depth to the offensive line.

Kraken: If you have questions about the playoffs, we can pass along a few stories from the Seattle Times that might help you with them, including game time and the like.

Drag racing: The NHRA has given its stamp of approval to the Kalispel Tribe of Indians’ ownership of the local drag racing facility, allowing the tribe to hold sanctioned events. That news leads off the S-R’s latest local briefs column.

