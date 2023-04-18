Andrew Kimpel, Kai Sharbono top local finishers at Boston Marathon

From staff reports

From staff reports

BOSTON – Thousands of runners took to the streets on Monday for the 127th Boston Marathon, including several local competitors from around the Spokane area between the male and female races.

Representing the Spokane Distance Project was former North Central High School running standout Andrew Kimpel as the top male finisher, placing 64th overall in time of 2 hours, 25 minutes and 40 seconds.

The current North Central boys cross country coach averaged 5:50 per mile over the 26.2 mile course, starting from Hopkinton, Massachusetts, and ending on Bolyston Street right in the heart of downtown Boston.

Joining Kimpel among other males from the Spokane Distance Project were Josef Bourgeois (2:38:12, 471st), Joseph Marek (2:43:34, 863rd), Brian Kinder (2:43:34, 894th) and Joe Schubring (2:52:18, 2,070th)

Kai Sharbono of Spokane was the top female finisher, running under the elusive 3-hour barrier at 2:53:22 to finish 99th. Sharbono averaged 6:37 per mile.

Michael Cooper and Heather Harmon were the top male and female competitors from Coeur d’Alene, with Cooper finishing 5,283rd overall for males in a time of 3:07.43 and Harmon finishing 5,964th for females in a time of 3:47:53.

Cheney’s top competitors were Jacob Ridl for male, finishing in 3:24:16 to place 8,104th, and Carolyn Belarde for female, running 3:46:21 to place 5,763rd.

Competitors and times





Male

Kimpel, Spokane – 2:25:40

Bourgeois, Spokane – 2:38:12

Marek, Spokane – 2:43:34

Kinder, Spokane – 2:43:50

Schubring, Spokane – 2:52:18

Mavrick Knoles, Spokane Valley – 2:52:35

Nicholas Soirez, Spokane – 3:00:22

Nate Szymanowski, Spokane Valley – 3:01:17

Bryan Voelzke, Spokane – 3:01:19

Neal Peterson, Spokane – 3:06:40

Cooper, Coeur d’Alene – 3:07:43

Andrew Arbini, Spokane Valley – 3:11:22

Matthew Handwerk, Coeur d’Alene – 3:11:47

Ridl, Cheney – 3:24:16

Renato Xavier, Liberty Lake – 3:12:30

Michael Sikora, Mead – 3:29:39

Mark Ruggiero, Spokane – 3:31:42

London Woolf, Spokane – 3:37:33

Jeffrey Zobrist, Spokane – 3:47:39

Scott Mayfield, Liberty Lake – 4:15:59

Female

Kai Sharbono, Spokane – 2:53:22

Victoria Drake, Spokane Valley – 3:03:56

Leanne Patterson, Spokane – 3:18:07

Jenna Hernandez, Spokane – 3:24:52

Elizabeth Ziegler-Roslund, Spokane – 3:25:08

Melissa Browne, Spokane – 3:27:25

Alissa Underhill, Spokane – 3:30:52

Natalie Walsborn, Colton – 3:30:59

Sara Hatcher, Spokane – 3:39:22

Belrade, Cheney – 3:46:21

Harmon, Coeur d’Alene – 3:47:53

Katelyn Hunt, Spokane – 3:59:26

Susan Shirzad, Spokane – 4:03:05

Gretchen James, Spokane – 4:09:41

Catherine Greer, Spokane – 4:31:40

Jeanne Mccarty, Spokane – 4:43:35

Carrie Franchi, Cheney – 4:45:27