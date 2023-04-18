Boise junior high teacher charged with rape of student, held in jail on $1 million bail

By Sally Krutzig Idaho Statesman

A Boise junior high teacher and coach was arrested Monday for allegedly raping a minor he once taught.

Eric McDermott, 59, of Meridian, faces charges of rape and sexual battery committed by lewd or lascivious acts on a minor 16 to 17 years of age.

The prosecutor alleged during a video arraignment Monday that McDermott, a geography teacher and boys basketball coach at Fairmont Junior High, taught the male juvenile when the teenager was 15 years old.

When the boy was 16, McDermott allegedly contacted him on a “dating hookup site,” according to prosecution statements at the arraignment. This was in 2020.

McDermott allegedly sent nude photos and communicated with the teen for several days before picking him up and driving him to McDermott’s home, where the teacher allegedly sexually assaulted him.

Boise School District spokesman Dan Hollar said in a letter to parents that the school placed McDermott on leave “Immediately after being notified” by the Boise Police Department of his arrest.

“We understand that this news will raise concerns about student safety and we want to assure our families that the District is fully cooperating with law enforcement and prosecutors as they investigate this matter,” the letter stated.

McDermott was being held on $1 million bail at the Ada County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. April 27 at the Ada County Courthouse.

McDermott’s arrest comes after other allegations of sexual misconduct by Fairmont staff.

The Idaho Capital Sun reported that Fairmont social worker Scott Crandell died by suicide in December after police began investigating allegations that Crandell was victimizing a student in their early teens.

In January, city prosecutors charged Fairmont’s former principal, Christopher Ryan, with failing to report an allegation of child abuse for months, the Capital Sun reported.

Following the charges, the district moved Ryan into an administrative position within the Boise School District.

The Boise School District has not responded to the Idaho Statesman’s request for comment.