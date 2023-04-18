Chipotle Mexican Grill opening new restaurant this week in north Spokane
April 18, 2023 Updated Tue., April 18, 2023 at 5:18 p.m.
Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening a new location Thursday at 1706 W. Francis Ave., which is formerly the location of Fatburger.
The new restaurant, at the former site of a Fatburger restaurant, has a drive-thru pickup lane and will be the chain’s fourth location in the Spokane area.
The others are at 9602 N. Newport Highway and 930 N. Division St. in Spokane, and 209 N. Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley.
The new restaurant will be open daily every day from 10:45 a.m.-to-10 p.m. It is also hiring staff. For more information, visit chipotle.com/careers.
The Newport Beach, California-based restaurant chain was founded in 1993 and has more than 3,000 locations worldwide.
