Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Hunter Derr hits grand slam for Gonzaga Prep baseball; Molly McGovern paces Central Valley softball

April 18, 2023 Updated Wed., April 19, 2023 at 2:43 a.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Baseball

4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 14, North Central 4 (5): Hunter Derr hit a grand slam and the Bullpups (7-8, 5-7) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-12, 1-11). Kian Carruthers led NC with a hit and two RBIs.

University 15, Cheney 9: Canon Frank went 3 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs and the visiting Titans (11-4, 9-3) beat the Blackhawks (8-6, 6-6). Tyler Ashcroft led Cheney with three hits and two RBIs.

Mt. Spokane 11, Ridgeline 1 (5): Sam Davidson and Brayten Ayers had two hits apiece and the Wildcats (11-4, 10-2) beat the visiting Falcons (7-7, 6-6). Andrew Rayment went the distance for the win. 

Mead 15, Lewis and Clark 5 (5): Emerson Fleck hit a double with three RBIs and a stolen base and the Panthers (8-7, 7-5) beat the visiting Tigers (6-8, 5-7). Parker Ereaux and Cooper Jefferies had two RBIs apiece for LC. 

Central Valley 13, Ferris 7: Kamden Lanphere went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and the visiting Bears (7-7, 7-5) beat the Saxons (5-9, 4-8). Joe Pitts had two hits, two RBIs and earned the win for CV. Brayden Oliver went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for Ferris. 

1A

Freeman 11, Medical Lake 8: Adam Rae had two hits and the Scotties (7-6, 3-4) beat the visiting Cardinals (6-7, 3-4). Griffin Marshall led Medical Lake with three hits and two RBIs.

Colville 10, Newport 2: Luke Anderson threw a complete game and the Crimson Hawks (10-5, 7-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (3-7, 1-6). 

Deer Park 12, Riverside 0: Braylon Dean went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and the visiting Stags (11-3, 8-0) beat the Rams (1-6, 0-6).

Northeast 2B

Colfax 16-17, Liberty 4-1: JD Peterson went 4 for 4 and scored four times and the visiting Bulldogs beat the Lancers in the opener. Braden Plummer had two hits with three RBIs and the visiting Bulldogs (5-4, 4-4) beat the Lancers (3-9, 2-8) to complete the sweep. 

Northwest Christian 12-12, Kettle Falls 3-0:  The Crusaders (9-0, 8-0) swept the visiting Bulldogs (0-7, 0-6). 

Chewelah 17-15, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 1-1:  Clay Jenneret hit two doubles and the visiting Cougars beat the Broncos in the opener. Kruz Katzer went 2 for 3 with a triple and the visiting Cougars (11-2, 10-0) beat the Broncos (2-9, 1-7) to complete the sweep. 

Northeast 1B 

Odessa 3-8, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 1-6:  Collin Martin had 18 strikeouts and a home run and the Tigers beat the visiting Wildcats in the opener. Beau Copenhaver had 15 strikeouts and the visiting Wildcats (5-2, 5-1) beat the Tigers (6-5, 6-5) to complete the sweep. 

Southeast 1B 

Desales 10-10, Asotin 2-9: The visiting Irish (12-0, 10-0) swept the Panthers (7-5, 7-5).

Softball 4A/3A

Central Valley 12, Ridgeline 9: Molly McGovern went 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs and three RBIs and the Bears (6-4, 6-3) beat the visiting Falcons (4-6, 4-6). Sam Mowery and Elli Thompson knocked in two runs apiece for Ridgeline.

North Central 28, Gonzaga Prep 16 (6): Amber McElroy went 4 for 5 with a homer, six runs and eight RBIs and the visiting Wolfpack (1-9, 1-9) beat the Bullpups (1-9, 1-8). Hadasa Jonathan added three hits and four RBIs for NC. Sydney Wysocki homered, doubled and had three RBIs while Emme De Leon had four hits and four RBIs for G-Prep. 

University 16, Lewis and Clark 6: Jordan Bailey went 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBIs and the visiting Titans (11-1, 10-0) beat the Tigers (2-8, 2-8) at Hart Field. Natalie Singer had two hits, including a homer, and three RBI for U-Hi. 

Mead 25, Ferris 7 (5): Charlie Stern went 3 for 4 with two home runs, a double and eight RBIs and the visiting Panthers (8-5, 8-2) beat the Saxons (3-7, 3-7). Lexi Mount drove in four for Mead. Marrin Teel had two hits and two RBIs for Ferris. 

Mt. Spokane 13, Cheney 0: Jessica Waters and Willow Almquist had three hits and a home run apiece and the visiting Wildcats (11-1, 10-0) beat the Blackhawks (5-7, 5-5).

2A

Shadle Park 9, Clarkston 3: Crimson Rice went 2 for 4 with two home runs and five RBIs and struck out 12 in a complete game and the visiting Highlanders (7-2, 6-0) beat the Bantams (5-3, 3-1). Clarkston’s Brooke Blaydes went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

West Valley 12, Pullman 3: Marley Tillery hit a home run with six RBIs and the Eagles (5-7, 5-3) beat the visiting Greyhounds (2-7, 1-3) . 

Northeast 2B

Liberty 4-4, Colfax 2-14: The visiting Bulldogs (9-1, 7-1) swept the Lancers (7-5, 5-5). 

Reardan 21-10, Davenport 3-20: The Gorillas (3-5, 1-5) swept the visiting Screaming Eagles (1-7, 1-6). 

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 4-11, Chewelah 2-5:  The Broncos (7-7, 6-4) swept the visiting Cougars (7-6, 6-4). 

Southeast 1B 

Desales 18-4, Asotin 4-8: The Panthers (4-9, 4-7) swept the visiting Irish (9-5, 5-2).

Boys soccer 2A

Shadle Park 4, East Valley 2: Memphis Lake scored two goals and the Highlanders (4-6-1, 2-3) beat the visiting Knights (5-7, 3-3).

Pullman 11, Clarkston 0: The Greyhounds (10-1, 6-0) beat the Bantams (0-7, 0-5). 

West Valley 8, Rogers 2: Cyler Petruso scored three goals and the visiting Eagles (8-3, 5-1) beat the Pirates (3-5, 0-4).

1A

Deer Park 4, Newport 2: Parker Russell scored two goals and the Stags (6-2, 6-2) beat the visiting Grizzlies (1-7, 1-7).

Northwest Christian 5, Lakeside 3: Ethan Jones scored three goals and the Crusaders (7-3, 7-0) beat the visiting Eagles (5-6, 5-2). 

Riverside 5, Colville 2: The Rams (3-6, 3-6) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (2-8, 1-6).

Boys tennis 

Mead 7, Central Valley 0: At Central Valley. No. 1 singles- Andrew Parker (Mea) def. Finn Scott 6-1, 6-2. No. 1 doubles- Noah Hartsfield and Unknown (Mea) def. Drew Mercier and Anatoliy Susin 6-1, 6-0.

Gonzaga Prep 6, Cheney 1: At Gonzaga Prep. No. 1 singles- Aiden Hatzke (GP) def. Hunter Passey, 4-6, 7-5, 10-8. No. 1 doubles- Aiden Flanary and Sam Frenk (Che) def. Jack Sodorff and Jason Do, 6-2, 7-6, 6-0

Lewis and Clark 7, North Central 0: At Lewis and Clark. No. 1 singles- Tate Thatcher (LC) def. Noah Walter 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Kairos Kolarsky and Radek Janout (LC) defeated Joey Gaghe and Zach Gaghe 6-0, 6-0.

Ridgeline 6, Mt. Spokane 1: At Ridgeline. No. 1 singles- Tyler Baker (Rid) def. Lucas Trigg 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 doubles- Jack Rau and Braydon Harris (Rid) def. Jacen Phillips and Jackson Morris 6-3, 6-1.

West Valley 5, Clarkston 2: At West Valley. No. 1 singles- Conner Kunz (WV) def. Nathan Gall 6-4, 6-1. No. 1 doubles- Judah Clark and Hunter Napier (WV) def. Ikaika Milan and Espen Williams 6-1, 6-2.

Rogers 7, East Valley 0: At East Valley. No. 1 singles- Kai Harker (Rog) def. Eric Prichard, 6-1, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Mason Kirby and Eli Borders (Rog) def. Kory Gregorson and Rausen Liber, 6-2, 6-2. 

Pullman 6, Shadle Park 0: No. 1 Singles- Vijay Lin (Pul) def. Benson Plaster 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 Doubles- Kolby Uhlenhott/Kiernan Hampson (Pul) def. Jameson Tucker/Chris Ferraro 6-3, 6-0.

Girls tennis 

Mead 5, Central Valley 2: At Mead. No. 1 singles- Kalle Shelby (CV) def. Lexi Mattox 6-2, 6-3. No. 1 doubles- Lizzie Hardy and Rylee Lupton (Mea) def. Bella Matina and Olivia Paventy 6-2, 6-2.

Gonzaga Prep 7, Cheney 0: At Cheney. No. 1 singles- Juliette Mcfarland (GP) def. Claire Watkins 6-1, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Annie Camp and Devyn Dirwitz (GP) def. Colleen McKinnon and Valerie Hanes 6-3, 6-2.

University 7, Ferris 0: At University. No. 1 Singles- Kailee Alteneder (UHi) def. Ava Demille 6-1, 6-1. No. 1 Doubles- Allison Knight and Sammie Stachofsky (UHi) def. Laurel Utainger and Luba Chayka 6-1, 6-1.

Ridgeline 5, Mt. Spokane 2: At Mt. Spokane. No. 1 Singles- Avery Lewis (Rid) def. Ava Weisharr 6-2, 6-4. No. 1 Doubles- Aitken and Longo (Rid) def. Bunney and Meythaler 6-2, 6-0.

Clarkston 6, West Valley 1: At Clarkston. No. 1 singles- Annouck Jansen (Clk) def. Brynlee Ordinario, 6-2, 6-2. No. 1 doubles- Carlie Knapp and Sutton Nordus (WV) def. Ella Leavitt and Olivia Gustafson, 6-2, 6-2.

East Valley 6, Rogers 1: At East Valley. No. 1 singles- Fasai Xiong (EV) def. Joeanna Avilla 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. No. 1 doubles- Skyler Werner-Ashpaugh and Amelie Wandell (EV) def. Peyton Remmington and Hannah Tillet 6-0, 6-1.

Pullman 7, Shadle Park 0: No. 1 singles- Rhoda Wang (Pul) def. Danni Cozzetto 6-1, 6-1. No. 1 doubles- Kei Bromley/Lotti Wolf (Pul) def. Charlie Darlin/Jamie Blankensegel 6-0, 6-1.

