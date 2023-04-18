Ron Anderson: Trash and crime blemish Spokane’s ‘Near Nature, Near Perfect’ reputation

Ron Anderson

By Ron Anderson

My wife and I recently returned from a week in the Scottsdale, Arizona, area. We stayed in Florence and Scottsdale visiting friends and family – and traveled a 100-mile radius from Scottsdale to watch Major League Baseball from Casa Grande to Mesa to Pinnacle Peak and all points in between.

We put in well in excess of 400 miles exploring the area. We were struck with how beautiful the desert was and how clean and immaculate the highways were. We literally did not see any garbage or litter along the roadways our entire trip.

After arriving home, unfortunately, the beautiful memories were magnified as we as we drove from Spokane International Airport to our home in Liberty Lake.

Take the drive and see for yourself. The roadways and adjacent land are an absolute embarrassment with trash and litter everywhere in Spokane, Spokane Valley, Liberty Lake and extending to Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene. What a shame. And what message are we sending our visitors? The absolute opposite of the Arizona message.

This was a wake-up call for me, and it should be for all of us and our local officials.

I have a deep love and respect for Spokane and for everything this area has to offer, including the four seasons, lakes and recreation, and natural beauty . I was born and raised in Spokane Valley, graduated from Central Valley High School, attended Spokane Falls Community College and Eastern Washington College and graduated from Washington State University .

After graduating from WSU in 1975, I pursued a career in the hotel industry and lived in many cities – and always missed Spokane. When I was recruited in 1998 by Cavanaughs Hotels, soon to be WestCoast Hospitality Co., to join the company as the Spokane regional manager and general manager of WestCoast Grand Hotel at the Park, it was an easy choice. I was involved with boards in Spokane, including president of the Spokane Hotel Motel Association and chair of the Visit Spokane board of directors.

The competition for the tourist dollar is keen among all cities and regions both in-state, regionally, nationally and even internationally. Tourism makes a big economic impact, as every tourist dollar spent in any city turns over 10 times. Tourists purchase gasoline, visit restaurants, purchase goods and services from retail outlets, rent hotel rooms and more. And what we are selling is the beauty of our region and plethora of outdoor activities and amenities we have.

In 2000, Washington state ranked 48 out of 50 states in tourism promotion budget, dollars to market our state. And of this pittance, of course, most of it went to King and Pierce counties. Local hoteliers decided to create a Tourism Promotion Area for Spokane, but first needed state legislation allowing the change. This required many trips to Olympia by local hoteliers and Visit Spokane leadership to get this created and ultimately approved by the state Legislature.

The legislation allowed the hotels to charge a fee for every room night and these fees were used to market Spokane, with the approval of the hotels on how the dollars were spent. We immediately raised hundreds of thousands of additional marketing revenues and since have raised tens of millions of dollars to market and promote Spokane as a destination for tourism, sports, conventions and sporting events. National Figure Skating Championships, the U.S. District Attorney Convention, NCAA Division 1 Basketball Tournaments and on and on would not have happened without the TPA.

Remember the slogan Visit Spokane developed with the help of TPA dollars, “Spokane, Near Nature, Near Perfect?” This said it all.

But today, unfortunately, we are bringing all these people here but we are not keeping up with the litter, the homelessness and crime. We need to encourage our city leaders to focus on the overall perception from a visitor’s perspective of the appearance of our area and hold them more accountable by the ballot box.

Our leaders talk, but talk is cheap and we need action. Cleaning up the litter is not rocket science, it just needs a commitment to fix it. Same with homelessness and crime, as they go hand in hand and also negatively impact the quality of life with our local citizens obviously, as well. Volunteer efforts could aid the cause, especially with help from such groups as the Chamber of Commerce, Rotarians and Visit Spokane.

If we can do that, and I know we can based on what Spokanites have accomplished these past 25 years and prior, then maybe we can reinvent the “Spokane, Near Nature, Near Perfect.” Today it would be false advertising.

Ron Anderson lives in Liberty Lake.