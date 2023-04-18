Southwest Airlines resumes departures after tech problem grounds flights
April 18, 2023 Updated Tue., April 18, 2023 at 11:49 a.m.
Southwest Airlines departures were briefly halted Tuesday morning because of a technical issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The FAA said the carrier requested that the agency halt all Southwest departures. The FAA referred other questions to Southwest.
“Southwest has resumed operations after temporarily pausing flight activity this morning to work through data connection issues resulting from a firewall failure,” the company said in a statement. “Early this morning, a vendor-supplied firewall went down and connection to some operational data was unexpectedly lost. Southwest Teams worked quickly to minimize flight disruptions.”
The ground stop was lifted about 11:10 a.m. The company added, “We appreciate the patience of our Customers and Employees during this morning’s brief disruption.”
According to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, more than 1,700 of the carrier’s flights were delayed Tuesday, which was 41 percent of the its daily schedule.
The problems are a setback for the carrier four months after a massive December meltdown forced it to cancel more than 16,700 flights over 10 days, affecting more than 2 million customers. Bob Jordan, Southwest’s chief executive, pledged a thorough review of the incident and last month the carrier released an action plan to prevent a repeat.
Among the elements of that plan, Jordan said the carrier would spend $1.3 billion on technology upgrades and improvements.
