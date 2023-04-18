Spokane Indians pregame: ‘Hughesday’ from Pasco in first of six-game series with Tri-City

The Spokane Indians (3-3) face the Tri-City Dust Devils (2-6) in the first of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Gesa Stadium Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

Starters

Indians: RHP Gabriel Hughes (1-0, 0.00) makes his second start of the campaign, his first on the road. Hughes, the Colorado Rockies first-round pick (10th overall) in last summer’s MLB draft was nearly perfect through five innings last week against Eugene, with six strikeouts and a fielding error providing the only Emeralds base runner.

Emeralds: RHP Jack Kochanowicz (0-0, 0.00). The 22-year-old from Philadelphia tossed four scoreless innings with two strikeouts at Vancouver last week. The 6-foot-7 Kochanowicz was a third-round pick of the Los Angeles Angels in 2019.

Transactions: The Rockies added infielder Adael Amador to the Indians roster on Tuesday. Amador, the Rockies’ No. 3 prospect according to MLB.com, hit .294 with 15 home runs, 57 RBIs and 26 stolen bases with Low-A Fresno in 2022.

Indians lineup

1) Adael Amador-SS

2) Benny Montgomery-CF

3) Sterlin Thompson-3B

4) Yanquiel Fernandez-RF

5) Braxton Fulford-C

6) Juan Guerrero-LF

7) Jordan Beck-DH

8) Zach Kokoska-1B

9) Nic Kent-2B

Weather

First pitch: Sunny, breezy, 56. Final out: Clear, 47.

Last night

On Sunday, Carson Palmquist gave Spokane five strong innings, the offense pounded out 15 hits and the Indians split the series with the Emeralds with a 10-2 win.

Sterlin Thompson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, extending his season-opening hitting streak to six games, Braxton Fulford and Juan Guerrero had three hits apiece, and Guerrero went deep for the first time this season.