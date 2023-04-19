12-year-old arrested for threatening student, Spokane middle school locked down
April 19, 2023 Updated Wed., April 19, 2023 at 7:04 p.m.
A 12-year-old student was arrested and a north Spokane middle school was placed on lockdown after a boy threatened another student on social media.
Spokane police responded Tuesday afternoon to Yasuhara Middle School, 2701 N. Perry St., after school staff learned of the threat, which included a depiction of a firearm and text indicating the boy’s intent to harm a student, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.
The school was placed on lockdown and officers arrested the boy at his residence on suspicion of felony harassment (threats to kill) and threats to bomb or injure property.
He was booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.