12-year-old arrested for threatening student, Spokane middle school locked down

A 12-year-old student was arrested and a north Spokane middle school was placed on lockdown after a boy threatened another student on social media.

Spokane police responded Tuesday afternoon to Yasuhara Middle School, 2701 N. Perry St., after school staff learned of the threat, which included a depiction of a firearm and text indicating the boy’s intent to harm a student, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

The school was placed on lockdown and officers arrested the boy at his residence on suspicion of felony harassment (threats to kill) and threats to bomb or injure property.

He was booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center.