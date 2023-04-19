Alan Liere’s fish-hunt report for April 20

By Alan Liere For The Spokesman-Review

Idaho Fish and Game has stocked a unique fish at Mann Lake near Lewiston. Approximately 5,400 bright yellow beauties were stocked there in early April. Like albinos, the fish, known as "yellow" or "banana" trout are rainbow trout with a lack of melanin pigment that gives them a light yellow color. They don't have red eyes, however, and aren't true albinos.

Turkeys have been unusually quiet during the first week of the season, and on Tuesday morning, two friends and I discovered why we hadn’t heard any gobbles where we hunted near my home in north Spokane County the day before. In a different field a half mile away, we had 17 very vocal toms and approximately 35 hens just out of range, all in one big bunch. Finally, one tom separated from the flock and at 40 yards, my friend, Steve, put the boom a 24-pound bird.

The Deer Lake Property Owners Association’s fishing tournament on May 6-7 is paying $10 for each lake trout weighed in, $300 for the most total weight by a single angler and $200 for the largest fish. Registration forms, available at http://www.dlpoa.com/, may be turned in Friday, May 5 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. or at 8:00 a.m. on May 6 at the Deer Lake Resort (509) 233-2081). There is no charge to enter. Overnight accommodations are available at the resort. Parking and launching at the public access are free and $20 at the resort. For more information contact Kevin Santora at (509) 994 4005.

If you’re turkey hunting with a friend and one of you kills a bird, don’t be in a big hurry to rush out and claim it. Other turkeys in the area can often be surprising unaffected by a gun shot, and by waiting quietly, you can sometimes bag a second one.

Fly fishing

Water clarity was good this week on the North Fork of the Coeur d’Alene River.

BWOs, March browns, nemoura stones and even some caddis are evident. Silver Bow Fly Shop said it didn’t see any skwalas on a short trip to the river, but fish have been caught on them.

The lower half of the river has been best. Plan on nymphing and streamer fishing. Dries should be good in the afternoon.

The lower St. Joe River should have a good window to fish over the next few days. BWOs, March browns, nemoura and skwala stones all on the potential menu if you are looking to dry fly fish.

The Clark Fork River is colored up and not an option this week, but the Kootenai River has been productive .

Trout and kokanee

The Washington Trout Derby kicks off on Saturday’s opener and many lakes in the state have been stocked with prize trout marked with a blue tag.

To claim your prize, take the tag to the business location indicated. On the east side of the state, these waters include Blue and Rainbow in Columbia County; Jameson in Douglas County; Dalton in Franklin County; Corral, Deep and Vic Meyer in Grant County; Fishtrap in Lincoln County; Diamond in Pend Oreille County; Garfield Pond in Whitman County; Badger, Bear, Fish, Liberty and Williams in Spokane County; and Cedar, Loon, Starvation and Waitts in Stevens County.

Last week’s column named several area lakes that WDFW fish biologist Randy Osborne thought would provide good to excellent opening day fishing near Spokane. These were Badger, Williams, West Medical, Clear, Fishtrap, Waitts, Cedar, Starvation, Diamond and Sacheen. Badger Lake was Osborne’s No. 1 choice.

Omak Lake is a Colville Tribal lake, located 8 miles from the town of Omak. The fishing is spectacular. The state record cutthroat of 18 pounds was from Omak Lake. The Tribal Access Permit, fishing license and launch fee needed to fish there can be purchased on line at the Colville Fish and Wildlife website. Lahontan cutthroat in the lake will average at least 16 inches.

Lake Lenore, another Lahontan cutthroat lake, is located a few miles from Soap Lake. Anglers should expect to catch good numbers with some big fish in the mix. Selective gear rules are in place on Lenore and the daily limit is one fish over 18 inches. The lake is popular with fly fishers, and bank anglers have good success casting from shore at the public access point on the north shore above the bottom end of the lake.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game stocks thousands of trout for anglers every month. Many other species, such as perch, crappie and bluegill, become active during spring. Easily accessible and regularly stocked lakes and ponds in the Panhandle are Coeur d‘Alene Lake, Chain Lakes and Fernan.

In Lake Coeur d’Alene, prespawn pike can be targeted in shallow bays using a bobber and bait. Catch rates typically aren’t high during this time of year, but this is when some of the biggest fish are caught. The Chain Lakes can also be good, but the pike aren’t as large. If pike aren’t your thing, any of the 10 Chain Lakes are also good for bass, bluegill and crappie, and there are even channel catfish in Rose Lake.

From now until October, Fernan Lake is stocked with 25,000 to 30,000 catchable rainbow trout. As water temperatures warm throughout the spring and into early summer, fishing for the assorted warm-water fish in the lake gets better. Docks and boat ramp access are abundant at the east and west ends of the lake and from the road that runs along the north side.

The Idaho Panhandle is home to plenty of lowland lakes, many of which offer great opportunities for those looking to fish from the shoreline. Here are a few with great access and a variety of warm-water fish to consider:

Post Falls Park Pond (Kootenai County)

Spicer Pond (Benewah County)

Shepherd Lake (Bonner County)

Brush Lake (Boundary County)

Kelso Lake (Bonner County)

Round Lake (Bonner County)

Hauser Lake (Kootenai County)

Dawson Lake (Boundary County)

To find maps to these lakes and more, use Fish and Game’s fishing planner.

In the Clearwater area of Idaho, Mann Lake holds a number of game fish, including catfish, perch, bass, bluegill and rainbow trout. Fishing at Mann Lake is usually a good option early because it is a lower-elevation lake that hits prime temperatures quickly. Easily accessible and close to the city of Lewiston, it was recently stocked with more than 4,500 rainbow trout and is typically bolstered with more trout (and, on occasion, channel catfish) sporadically throughout late spring and summer.

Dworshak Reservoir in central Idaho offers anglers a chance to hook several species of fish, most notably smallmouth bass and kokanee. Fish and Game biologists are anticipating good bass fishing this spring due to roughly 10 million kokanee, the bass’ primary food source. In addition to stocked rainbow trout as well as crappie, cutthroat trout and bull trout, kokanee are a fun fish to target and the daily bag limit is 25.

The Lochsa River, which follows portions of Highway 12, is an easily accessible Idaho river known for good trout fishing. Springtime conditions can produce high flows, but when the water level drops, fishing can be good.

Other species

WDFW shellfish managers have confirmed the next round of coastal razor clam digging can proceed as planned through Tuesday. “Despite difficult weather during the last tide series, there were still lots of diggers and plenty of 20 clam limits,” said Bryce Blumenthal, a WDFW coastal shellfish biologist. “This upcoming week’s forecast is looking better, which should result in larger crowds and many more full bags.” On all open beaches – Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks and Copalis – the daily limit through May 14 is 20 razor clams instead of the usual 15.

Not all beaches are open for every dig, so diggers are encouraged to make sure their intended destination is open before heading out.

Heads up

Braggin' rights

Overheard

