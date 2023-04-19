Mariners waste strong start by Marco Gonzales, get swept by Brewers

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The reasons for the losses, or perhaps the blame for their struggles, which there are many, can be listed off quickly based off memory or verified in the statistics – traditional and sabermetic – or pulled from the social-media diatribes of disappointed fans, who expected more from this team.

It’s a diverse list of discontent, amusing at times unrealistic at others, and appropriate given how the Mariners are performing and the results-based nature of professional sports, specifically for a team with lofty aspirations coming off a postseason appearance.

One overriding theme has emerged in the first 19 games of the 2023 season: The Mariners are losing games they were accustomed to winning in the past two seasons, and their margin of error between victory and defeat remains razor thin.

On Wednesday, the Mariners squandered a brilliant outing from starter Marco Gonzales, getting inconsistent relief work from right-hander Matt Brash and another listless offensive performance in a season filled with too many of them, losing 5-3 to the Milwaukee Brewers, who swept the three-game series.

“Not a good series, obviously,” manager Scott Servais. “We’re just not clicking on all cylinders. It’s different things at different points throughout this series.”

The Mariners dropped to 8-11 . They are 0-9 in games when opposing teams score four runs or more. Meanwhile, the Mariners are 3-6 in games when they score three runs or fewer. The fact that they’ve scored three runs or fewer in almost half their games is a serious issue. Of those three wins, two have come in games started by Luis Castillo.

“Coming into this series, I thought we were starting to turn the corner and play better baseball,” Servais said, referencing the three-game sweep of the Rockies to start the homestand.

But how much of the playing better was due to playing a hapless Colorado team that was expected to be bad and might be worse, winning just three times in its last 16 games?

With the win over Seattle, the Brewers are 14-5 and in first in the NL Central. They looked like the team the Mariners expected to be this season. After a day off on Thursday, Seattle will return to T-Mobile Park to open a three-game series vs. the St. Louis Cardinals, a team that has underachieved so far .

Counting the Brewers series, the Mariners are in the midst of a 21-game stretch in which six of those seven three-game series come against teams with a winning record now or made the postseason in 2022. Only a three-game series against the Oakland A’s offers a respite.

“We’re very capable of beating these teams,” Servais said. “Coming into the series, with the way we were playing, I felt really good about our chances of winning the series. They executed better than we did and walk out of here with three wins.”

After not pitching in 11 days due to the birth of his second daughter, Siena, Gonzales was brilliant through the first six innings, holding the Brewers scoreless while allowing two hits with a walk and nine strikeouts, which tied a career high.

“I felt really good; it was like riding a bike,” he said. “I was fortunate enough to just continue to get my work in as best I could. When it was all said and done, I think I took only two days off from throwing.”

With heavy mixture of his assortment of pitches, Gonzales had Milwaukee hitters off balance.

“I felt that way through camp and into the season,” he said. “It was just my execution was on point today. I think we just put it all together.”

After he allowed back-to-back singles to start the seventh inning, Servais went to the bullpen, calling on Brash to protect a 2-0 lead against the middle of the Brewers order and expecting Christian Yelich and Rowdy Tellez, who were both out of the starting lineup, to pinch hit at some point late in the game.

As has been the case in multiple leverage situations this season, Brash’s results were a little uneven. After getting up 0-2 on Brian Anderson, he allowed a bloop single into left field to load the bases. Luke Voit followed with a single to center to score a run. Brash came back to get Owen Miller to fly out to shallow right field and struck out Yelich swinging.

“Matt has really good stuff,” Servais said. “His stuff is electric. Matt is not a command guy. He’s going to try to overpower you with this fastball and the breaking ball. When he got the strikeout of Yelich, I thought he had a chance work through it.”

But No. 9 hitter Brice Turang put the Brewers ahead, lacing a low slider into left-center to score a pair of runs. Tellez followed with a two-run single up the middle to make it 5-2.

Servais calls it the pivot role where a reliever replaces the starter, often times with runners on base. He believes it’s the best fit for Brash.

“That’s why I love putting them out there,” Servais said. “He does not back off. He’s gonna give his give you his best effort. He’s gonna throw his best stuff. It’s not always located exactly. He is a stuff guy. He’s not a pitch maker. He’s not going to trick you out there. They put the bat on the ball today. He wasn’t able to miss the bat. It hurt him.”

When Julio Rodriguez hit his fourth homer of the season – a missile of a two-run homer to left field in the third inning off starter Eric Lauer – the Mariners appeared ready to have a more productive day at the plate. It didn’t happen. Lauer didn’t allow another hit until Tom Murphy’s check-swing single to right field to start the eighth – a span of 14 plate appearances. Lauer retired two more hitters before being lifted from the game.

Seattle made a last-gasp rally in the bottom of the ninth, loading the bases. After pinch hitter Cal Raleigh struck out, Jarred Kelenic cut the lead to 5-3 with an RBI single to center. But pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella popped out to second base and Jose Caballero popped up to third to end the game.

“It’s just a little bit of inconsistency,” Gonzales said of the slow start. “It’s not too surprising to begin the season. We’re finding our footing, finding our identity, but we have we have a dangerous lineup, guys who can really chuck the rock so I’m not really worried in any sense. We just need to put it together and click the right way. Hopefully the off day is a chance to reset and come in for a big weekend series on Friday.”