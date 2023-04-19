The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the Air

April 19, 2023 Updated Wed., April 19, 2023 at 3:11 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

4:30 p.m.: Florida at South Carolina ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Minnesota at Boston MLB

1:30 p.m.: L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees or Colorado at Philadelphia MLB

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Chi. Cubs or Colorado at Philadelphia MLB

7:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at San Francisco or San Diego at Arizona MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Brooklyn TNT

7 p.m.: Sacramento at Golden State TNT

7:30 p.m.: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers NBATV

Golf, college

7 p.m.: Pac-12 Championship Pac-12

Golf, men’s

Noon: PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans Golf

8 p.m.: DP World: ISPS Handa Championships Golf

Golf, women’s

8 a.m.: LPGA: The Chevron Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Toronto ESPN

4:30 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey TBS

6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Colorado Root / ESPN

7 p.m.: Winnipeg at Vegas TBS

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, Northwest League

6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

