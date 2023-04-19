On the Air
April 19, 2023 Updated Wed., April 19, 2023 at 3:11 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
4:30 p.m.: Florida at South Carolina ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Minnesota at Boston MLB
1:30 p.m.: L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees or Colorado at Philadelphia MLB
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Chi. Cubs or Colorado at Philadelphia MLB
7:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at San Francisco or San Diego at Arizona MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Brooklyn TNT
7 p.m.: Sacramento at Golden State TNT
7:30 p.m.: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers NBATV
Golf, college
7 p.m.: Pac-12 Championship Pac-12
Golf, men’s
Noon: PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans Golf
8 p.m.: DP World: ISPS Handa Championships Golf
Golf, women’s
8 a.m.: LPGA: The Chevron Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Toronto ESPN
4:30 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey TBS
6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Colorado Root / ESPN
7 p.m.: Winnipeg at Vegas TBS
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, Northwest League
6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.