Since the slopes are closed, Chelsea Handler can focus on apparel and comedy

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

When Chelsea Handler performs at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Martin Woldson Theater Fox on Thursday andFriday, which is sold out, the show will center on personal anecdotes and perspectives from the caustic comic’s life.

Had Schweitzer Mountain still been open for skiing, she might have been able to talk about what she was wearing as she traversed the Vagabond run that day. Or not been wearing.

Handler, 48, made headlines on her 46th birthday in February 2021 by skiing majestic Whistler Mountain topless, clad only in bikini bottoms and pasties while holding a glass of booze and a joint. (She repeated the feat earlier this year, this time sporting a bandeau top with the American and Canadian flags.)

“That was an incredible experience,” Handler said while calling from Los Angeles. “Whistler is my favorite place in the world. It has everything I need, which is skiing, cannabis and Canada. It was a pretty fun experience. You don’t get cold while skiing (without clothes). I skied for hours in my bikini.”

The former host of E! Entertainment’s unpredictable chat show, “Chelsea Lately” was thinking about reprising her adventure at Schweitzer, but that’s not going to happen.

“I checked to see what was up with Schweitzer for Friday, but the season is over,” Handler said. “I’m going to see if Sun Valley is open Saturday since I’ll be performing in Boise, but that’s probably closed as well.”

Handler will just have to focus on her show, “Little Big Bitch,” which is primarily about her origins. “I talk about how I grew up and how I’ve been this way since I was 3 years old,” Handler said. “I grew up in a family of six and I was always talking. When I was 3, I was concerned if my family had a dowry. I remember going on my first flight with my mother and sisters when I was 10. I remember walking past first class and I was like, ‘These are my people.’ My mother said that we would never fly in first class since she had six children. I said, ‘Speak for yourself.’ My family loves that I have this career since they can commiserate with the world since this is how I’ve always been.”

The author of six books that have made the New York Times Bestseller list was inspired to become an entrepreneur after her first flight. “I started my own babysitting company,” Handler said. “I claimed that I was 15 when I was 10 and I babysat a 14-year old. His name was Tucker Carlson.”

There’s no way Handler took care of the controversial conservative Fox television personality.

“No, that’s not true,” Handler said. “But I did baby sit to make money at that age.”

Handler has attained her goal of a very comfortable life thanks to her comedy and due to the aforementioned “Chelsea Lately,” which ran from 2007 to 2014.

Since Handler left the show, there’s been a void in the talk show world, which is full of programs hosted by polite male entertainers who excel at happy talk but avoid controversial topics.

Handler, who recently hosted “The Daily Show” and “Jimmy Kimmel,” has the itch to return to the talk show circuit.

“I’m ready to come back to television,” Handler revealed. “We’ve had some conversations and hopefully something will come to fruition and I’ll have something to announce soon. I had a great time doing ‘The Daily Show’ and ‘Kimmel.’ I’m good at talk shows. That’s in my pocket. I know how to deliver the news. I know how to regurgitate it and make it funny. I make the news palatable. I’m good at getting people riled up. My gift is to inspire and motivate through jokes. “

Handler, who grew up a fan of female talk show host maverick Joan Rivers, hopes to see more women behind the desk interviewing during late night.

“We need a woman to host a talk show,” Handler said. “There’s a dearth of women on TV. Women need to represent. I just posted on Instagram about how men tell us whether we’re happy without having children or getting married. Men can’t represent women. Only women can comment about women when it comes to having children or relationships. I have a loud voice and I’m all about representing. If women don’t want to have kids or get married, that’s not a man’s business. We can change history. I want to be a voice in that movement. I like to be the ballast for women and all marginalized people. We’re supposed to be a loving and kind society. If someone wants to go to a drag show or read a book, let them do it.”

Handler is amped up when discussing human rights and politics, but the cerebral provocateur is much more mellow after going to therapy four years ago and discovering meditation. “The impact of all of that has been great,” Handler said. “I’m less frazzled and more focused than I used to be. Therapy helped and so did marijuana.”

Speaking of the latter, Handler will perform aptly enough on 4/20, which is slang for indulging in cannabis. Handler laughed when she learned that hip hop trailblazers Cypress Hill postponed their concert Thursday at the Spokane Arena.

”Maybe we can re-direct that traffic to my show,” Handler said. “I have much to talk about. I hope people who have been in this three-year cocoon start coming out since we have so much to discuss.”