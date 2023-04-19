Two teens charged in deadly Alabama birthday party shooting

By Jesus Jiménez and Livia Albeck-Ripka New York Times

Two teenagers were arrested and charged on Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of four people and the wounding of 32 others at a 16th birthday party in an Alabama dance studio on Saturday night, authorities said Wednesday.

Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said at a news conference on Wednesday morning that the teenagers, Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, both of Tuskegee, Alabama, were arrested around 8 p.m. Tuesday. They were each charged with four counts of reckless murder, Burkett said.

The arrests come after three trying days for the residents of Dadeville, a tight-knit community of about 3,000 people about 60 miles northeast of Montgomery. The authorities had offered scarce information in the wake of the shooting, and at the news conference on Wednesday, officials were still reluctant to share details, saying that the investigation was in a preliminary phase.

“With the violence that went on and the magnitude of what happened, we are absolutely still in the early stages of the investigation,” Burkett said.

Officials did not say where the teens were arrested or where they were being held, nor did they comment on what motive the teens might have had.

Mike Segrest, district attorney for the 5th Judicial Circuit of Alabama, said that the teens would have bond hearings within the 72 hours of their arrests and that the state would request for them to be held without bond. The teens face charges as adults, Segrest said, and they are also likely to face additional charges as authorities gather more details about those who were wounded.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg in forthcoming charges,” he said. “We’re going to make sure every one of those victims has justice, and not just the deceased.”

Burkett said the authorities were asking for the public’s help in their investigation. He asked anyone who was at the studio that night to “come forward for these families.”

On Monday, officials identified the four people killed as Shaunkivia Nicole “Keke” Smith, 17; Philstavious Dowdell, 18; Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19; and Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said on Monday that police had recovered shell casings from the shooting at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio. The studio hosts Zumba and line dancing classes for children and teenagers and was planning a dance showcase to celebrate its second anniversary on April 29, according to its Facebook page.

As the community mourns, authorities said on Wednesday that there were many children and teenagers who were not injured but were grappling with the pain and distress of the violent scene that unfolded on Saturday night.

“What they saw,” Segrest said, “it’s a traumatic thing for them.”

Among those who were uninjured was Alexis Dowdell, who was supposed to be celebrating her 16th birthday that night, Segrest said.

“On her 16th birthday party, she knelt by her brother as he took his last breath,” he said. “There’s uncut cake and unburnt 16 candles that never got lit.”

After the arrests were announced, Gov. Kay Ivey of Alabama said on Twitter that she was “proud of the major progress made by law enforcement.”

“Violent crime has NO place in Alabama and what happened in Dadeville was horrific,” Ivey wrote. “The work is not done, and we will fully support ALEA as they work to ensure we hold ALL responsible for this tragedy accountable.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.