100 years ago in Spokane: Stage coaches were out, but a veteran of the transportation method was planning a final ride for a movie

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Felix Warren, a 70-year-old veteran stagecoach driver, was preparing to recreate his old route for the movies.

The American Photoplayers of Spokane were filming the route Warren drove in the 1880s from Dayton, Washington, to Spokane and points in between.

Stagecoaches were almost entirely replaced by trains and buses, but Warren said he wanted to “demonstrate the way driving was done in the old days.”

“The six horses needed for stage driving were hard to find,” said Warren, who first arrived in Spokane as a boy with a pack train. “Such horses are scarce nowadays, but we finally located them and are ready to go ahead with the motion picture.”

Warren now owned a ranch near Calgary, Alberta.

From the health beat: Dr. E.L. Swick was presenting lectures all week at the Spokane Hotel on various health subjects.

For instance, his Sunday lecture was titled “Eating for Efficiency,” and his Wednesday lecture was on “Prevention of Diseases,” including cancer and tuberculosis.

He also planned a lecture on “Birth Control” and another on “Conscious Auto-Suggestion.”

An ad for the program said Dr. Swick had “devoted 25 years to the study of diseases,” its causes and cures.

He was not, apparently, a medical doctor – he had the initials S.T. after his name, not M.D. He was the author of books about the “science of personal magnetism” and the “subconscious mind.”