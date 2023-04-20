Alexander Ramirez spurs rally in seventh, Tri-City downs Spokane Indians second consecutive day

From staff reports

PASCO – Alexander Ramirez doubled in the seventh inning then scored on a double-play ball later in the inning and the Tri-City Dust Devils beat the visiting Spokane Indians 2-1 in a Northwest League game at Gesa Stadium on Thursday.

Ramirez finished 2 for 4 with two runs.

Tri-City (4-7) has taken two of the first three games of the six-game series from Spokane (4-5). All three have been decided by two or fewer runs.

Indians starter Jarrod Cande allowed one unearned run on four hits and one walk with six strikeouts over six innings.

Juan Guerrero had three of Spokane’s seven hits while Sterlin Thompson’s season-starting hitting streak was stopped at eight games. The 21-year-old third baseman is hitting .485 after his 0-for-3 day.