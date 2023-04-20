Barbecue fundraiser for 3-year-old in need of heart surgery set for Saturday
April 20, 2023 Updated Thu., April 20, 2023 at 7:39 p.m.
A 3-year-old boy is expected to have his third heart surgery this summer, and family and friends are hosting a fundraiser Saturday to support the child who was born with congenital heart disease.
Graycen Pruett will travel from Spokane to Texas for the 10- to 12-hour surgery and will be required to stay in Texas for several weeks. Travel, housing, food and other expenses are expected to be costly.
Graycen’s Big Hearts BBQ Bash is from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Wagon Wheel Bar and Grill, 5984 state Route 291, Nine Mile Falls. A $10 road rally poker ride is from 2 to 4 p.m., a $10 car show is from 4 to 8, a Texas-style barbeque is at 4 and a silent auction and raffles will run from 4 to 8.
Auction donations can be made at the Wagon Wheel.
For questions, call or text (360) 507-2350.
