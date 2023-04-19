Dozens killed in stampede in Yemen’s capital during charity event

By Rachel Pannett,Miriam Berger and Sarah Dadouch Washington Post

Dozens of people were killed and many injured during a stampede in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, where they had gathered Wednesday night to receive charity donations from local merchants ahead of an Islamic holiday, according to officials from the ruling Houthi movement.

At least 78 people were killed and many others were taken to hospitals with injuries, 13 of them with critical wounds, according to officials.

A spokesman for the Interior Ministry, Brig. Gen. Abdul-Khaleq Al-Ajri, said two merchants had been detained after a crush he blamed on the “haphazard” distribution of donations during the final days of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, according to a statement provided to the al-Masirah TV network.

An investigation has been launched, he said, adding that the merchants did not coordinate with the ministry ahead of time about their plan to distribute the aid in this impoverished country.

A senior Houthi official, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, said on Twitter that, according to preliminary reports, the merchant distributing the charity usually collects names and hands out donations on the spot, but this time had combined lists of recipients’ over several days. The vast numbers of those eligible descended on the back gate of the distribution site, a school building, along a narrow road, causing overcrowding.

The incident occurred as the city’s residents were preparing for the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Eyewitnesses told the Associated Press that armed Houthis shot in the air in an attempt to control the crowd. The gunfire apparently caused an explosion after one of the bullets hit an electrical wire, sparking widespread panic. The Washington Post couldn’t immediately corroborate the claim.

Videos posted by the rebels’ TV network on Telegram showed bystanders attempting to pull people out of the crush, amid a cacophony of shouting and screaming. Other clips showed lifeless bodies on the ground, and piles of shoes and clothing left behind in the stampede’s aftermath.

Footage posted by the rebels’ TV channel from local hospitals showed bloodied and bruised victims, some with bandaged heads and apparently broken limbs. The rebels’ Health Ministry said early Thursday that 62 people had been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment for minor injuries.

Yemen is in the middle of what the United Nations calls the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis, with some 24 million people - 80 percent of the population - in need of aid and protection.

The Red Cross has warned that the ongoing war in Ukraine is exacerbating a food crisis in Yemen, located in the Arabian Peninsula, because the conflict-splintered country imports most of its wheat from Russia and Ukraine.

Yemen’s capital - like much of the country’s north - is controlled by the Iran-linked Houthi rebels, who seized it in 2014. That sparked a devastating Saudi-led campaign of war, economic isolation and airstrikes in a bid to restore the internationally recognized government.

For years, the United States supported the Saudi coalition’s air campaign, The Washington Post has reported. The Biden administration announced it was ending that support in February 2021, although it continues to send and sell weapons to countries in the region and hasn’t publicly pushed Saudi Arabia to end a coastal blockade stopping fuel and aid from reaching Yemeni ports. The Saudi-led airstrikes have been called war crimes by human rights groups.

More recently, hopes of a possible resolution have risen after China brokered a deal between Riyadh and Tehran that aims to restore normal diplomatic relations.

Over years of conflict, the Houthis have also launched missiles and drones toward neighboring Saudi Arabia, while also claiming responsibility for attacks on the United Arab Emirates. The movement - which calls itself Ansar Allah, or partisans of God, with beliefs are rooted in the Zaydi branch of Shiite Islam - had long been locked in dispute with Yemen’s internationally-recognized government.