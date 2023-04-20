Entering third season as a football player, Washington State’s Esa Pole competing for starting job at left tackle

PULLMAN – Esa Pole considers himself “a young guy and an old guy at the same time.”

The Washington State offensive tackle is entering his third season as a college football player, but he’s only been playing the sport for two years.

Pole’s football career began in 2021 at Chabot College – a junior college near his home in Hayward, California. He developed quickly over two seasons and is now competing for a starting role on WSU’s offensive line.

“Esa just keeps getting better,” Cougars coach Jake Dickert said recently after a spring camp practice.

The 6-foot-7, 330-pound Pole didn’t play football in high school due to his mother’s concerns about safety. He took up basketball at Mt. Eden High in Northern California.

“My mom wasn’t a big believer in football,” Pole said last week. “She believed that a concussion was the last thing I needed. But she was OK with basketball and I wanted to do something. I knew my size was going to come to an advantage in some sports, so I started playing basketball.”

Pole said he formed a “deep love for basketball,” but acknowledged he didn’t have the build for the sport. He encountered some matchup issues when he played against slimmer, more athletic players.

“I really loved it, but being a big guy was definitely a little struggle,” he said, pointing in particular to jumping.

Still, Pole pursued a college basketball career at Cal State East Bay. He planned to walk on to the team, but that didn’t pan out.

He returned home and “went under the wing” of his older brother, Toni Pole, who played defensive tackle at WSU from 2011-14.

“Hearing the love he had for football just fired me up,” Esa Pole said of Toni, who totaled 76 tackles during his Cougars career and had an interception in overtime to lift WSU to victory in the 2012 Apple Cup.

“He’s been trying to convince me (to play football) since I was a kid,” Esa said. “He saw me grow and was like, ‘Just play football.’ As I got older, I put my big-boy pants on a little bit and told my mom, ‘I think I want to try football.’ ”

Toni Pole, the defensive line coach at Chabot College, recruited his brother to play nose tackle for the Gladiators. But Chabot’s offensive coaches were impressed with Esa’s footwork.

“(Toni) wanted me to play what he played,” Esa said. “But with the natural abilities I had on offense – the feet I had from basketball – my coaches saw that early on and asked me to play tackle.”

Esa Pole leaned on his basketball skills to simplify his transition to football. While blocking edge rushers, Pole imagined he was defending ball-handlers in the frontcourt.

“I kind of dumbed it down to playing defense in basketball,” he said. “Mirroring your feet, staying within the leverage and picturing how I am on the field (compared) to how I am on the court, it helped me out.”

It wasn’t long before football started to feel natural. He claimed the starting job at left tackle in 2021, then blossomed as a sophomore. He was a unanimous all-conference selection and an All-Region 1 first-teamer. ESPN rated Pole as a three-star JC prospect and the No. 9 JC offensive tackle prospect in the nation.

The Cougars extended a scholarship offer in October. The family connection at WSU enticed Pole, who chose the program over six other Division I suitors, including Cal and BYU.

The Cougars needed help up front after a shaky 2022 season . They expect Pole to make an immediate impact.

He’s taken a large portion of the first-team reps at left tackle throughout spring camp. Pole said his development has been expedited by the competition he’s facing – the Cougars boast one of the Pac-12’s best edge-rushing units, led by all-conference performers Brennan Jackson and Ron Stone Jr.

“I had a lot of different opportunities to go other places, but coming here and having those two guys to go against every day – I don’t think I could be in a better place,” Pole said. “I feel like I’m getting better and better at blocking those guys.”

There have been some growing pains. Pole encountered a rough patch in the middle of camp, but he “pushed through that wall and now he’s getting better and better,” Dickert said.

Pole has distinguished himself as one of the Cougars’ “best six” offensive linemen, according to Dickert. He’s in a position battle at left tackle with sophomore Christian Hilborn, who is also vying to start at left and right guard. Hilborn started WSU’s first 10 games of the 2022 season at left guard, then shifted to left tackle for the remainder of the year after starter Jarrett Kingston sustained a season-ending injury. Hilborn sits beside Pole in the film room and offers guidance.

“Christian Hilborn has helped me a lot,” Pole said. “He was at the No. 1 spot at left tackle (last year) and I got to watch him a little bit and see how (coaches) want left tackle to be played. Then, when I stepped up for the role, it was all natural. It helps having him next to me.”

Pole has been one of the Cougars’ most vocal players at spring camp, but he admits he’s still finding his way as a football player.

“I’m not trying to step on any toes. I’m here as a learner,” he said. “Being a young guy and an old guy at the same time, I’m playing that middle-child spot right now – bringing up the younger guys, and taking the coaching I get from the coaches and the older guys who have been here for a while, who know the program and the ins and outs of the offense. I’m just happy to be here and I feel like I’m in a really good spot.”

Another new O-lineman in the mix

Senior transfer Christy Nkanu is one of three candidates to start at either guard position, along with Hilborn and junior Ma’ake Fifita.

The 6-4, 307-pound Nkanu made starts at four O-line positions over the past three seasons for FCS Southern Utah.

“My offensive line coach was never teaching me one position. It was just – be a (versatile) player,” Nkanu said last week. “I played guard, tackle – left and right. I played everything except center. It was something that I wanted to do … try to put myself in the best position possible.

“It helped me in the sense of understanding the game a little more. I feel like, if I go right or left, I don’t miss a beat because I understand the play as a whole.”

The Cougars believe Nkanu is better suited to play on the inside. WSU lost a starting guard to graduation after the 2022 season and recruited Nkanu to fill that need.

Nkanu has lined up with the Cougars’ first unit at right guard for most of camp. He took reps with the second team on Saturday during a scrimmage at Gesa Field. Fifita started in his place and Hilborn played left guard. The Cougars are still evaluating three positions on the O-line, but they have solidified starters at center and right tackle in junior captain Konner Gomness and sophomore Fa’alili Fa’amoe, respectively.

“We feel more confident in our offensive line,” Dickert said Thursday. “It’s just a combination of a bunch of things. First off, Ma’ake (is) more comfortable at guard and bringing more stability to that position. (Fa’amoe) taking another step forward is very important. Esa just keeps getting better and better. Christian gives us the ability to bounce back and forth, and Christy is giving us a really stable presence inside. We like where we’re at with those six. Now, who’s going to be seven, who’s going to be eight?

“Injuries have kept a couple of guys in and out. We gotta be more consistent in that realm. I like where the room’s at as a whole. I feel like we’ve taken a step forward, but it’s going to be a heckuva competitive fall camp, because we need more depth than (six players).”