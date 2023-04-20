J&J wins narrow, limited pause of baby powder cancer lawsuits

By Steven Church </p><p>and Jonathan Randles Bloomberg

Johnson & Johnson won a temporary, narrow halt to more than 40,000 claims that the health care giant’s baby powders caused cancer, but may see more lawsuits filed in the meantime.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan said Thursday the company won’t have to go to trial over any talc lawsuits in the coming weeks but is allowing new lawsuits to be filed and for discovery to continue in existing cases. The limited pause is designed to give J&J’s bankrupt unit, LTL Management, time to try to win court approval of an $8.9 billion settlement.

The company was in court Tuesday in New Jersey to argue about whether the lawsuits should restart, or remain on hold while J&J tries for the second time to use the bankrupt unit to persuade cancer victims to accept the settlement. Critics say they would rather take their claims to juries around the country to try to win verdicts against J&J.

Kaplan’s pause is narrower than the one sought by J&J. Lawyers for J&J’s bankrupt unit tried to convince Kaplan to block all the baby powder lawsuits from going forward, just as he did after J&J first put the company into bankruptcy in 2021.

Lawsuits against bankrupt companies are automatically paused while a plan to repay creditors – including people who have filed lawsuits – is hashed out. LTL argued that it cannot resolve the lawsuits as part of the bankruptcy case while J&J is fighting the tens of thousands of case around the country.

J&J has long denied any link between cancer and baby powder and argues that the best way to settle the lawsuits is through a negotiated plan blessed by a bankruptcy court.

Victims allege that for decades J&J sold baby powder that contained talc contaminated with the toxic substance asbestos. Although J&J has prevailed in some cases, it has lost nearly a dozen suits over the years. One case went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court and resulted in J&J being forced to pay $2.5 billion to a group of about 20 women.

The new settlement proposal is backed by as many as 80,000 claimants, company lawyer Gregory Gordon told Kaplan in federal court on Tuesday. The proposal has split the law firms representing tens of thousands of women who say the company’s baby powder gave them cancer. Holdouts have questioned the number of claimants supporting law firms say they represent and claim J&J wrongly put LTL Management back into bankruptcy just hours after its first effort was dismissed on orders from a federal appeals court.

Eventually, LTL will need to send its proposal to claimants for a vote. Should 75% of those voting back the deal, LTL would set up a trust funded with the $8.9 billion from J&J. All current and future lawsuits would then be channeled to the trust, which would use a complex set of rules to decide how much each claimant would get.

J&J said Tuesday it incurred a $6.9 billion charge attributable to the proposed talc settlement, contributing to a $68 million loss for the first quarter of 2023.

The company has said it needs Chapter 11 to resolve the talc liability, which continues to grow. John Kim, LTL’s chief legal officer, testified Tuesday the number of pending talc claims doubled between the time the second bankruptcy was filed in April and the J&J subsidiary first filed Chapter 11 in October 2021.

“The talc liability is enormous,” Kim said.

The new bankruptcy filing is LTL Management, 23-12825, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey (Trenton).