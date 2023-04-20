Letters for April 20, 2023

Get a sense of urgency

President Biden’s notably calm, “as long as it takes” patience in supporting Ukraine’s survival against Russia’s invasion is not admirable. It is damnable. He callously disregards the daily death and destruction, the misery and suffering of the Ukrainian people while he licks his daily ice cream cone.

Then there are those with ideological biases either for or against military intervention in such “territorial disputes” between nations. The neo-conservatives favor such interventions. The neo-isolationists object to them except when it’s in our “vital national interest.” The latter don’t accept that Ukraine is. Both positions tend to be rigid ideologies that fail to consider the importance and relevance of circumstances in each conflict.

On the other hand, there’s the rational, pragmatic approach: Consider each case with its own facts. So consider another “territorial dispute”: Iraq’s invasion and conquest of Kuwait in 1990. Although small, Kuwait possessed large oil reserves and failure to liberate it might embolden Hussein to invade and conquer Saudi Arabia. So President Bush (41) rallied a multinational military force to liberate Kuwait. And did it.

Consider this then: Ukraine possesses large agricultural and mineral resources that would add to Russia-China’s growing control of such critical economic needs. Failure to liberate all of Ukraine would embolden Putin to pursue his stated goal of reestablishing Russian control over Eastern Europe and dominating Western Europe. But Ukrainians have proved they can fight and defeat the Russians themselves, with the right modern weapons. Now.

Bob Strong

Spokane

What they tell us

They tell women what they can and cannot do with their bodies. They tell you what sex they think you should be. They tell us our voting system is suspect. They tell us fewer polling places and shorter hours make our voting system more secure. They tell us Hillary Clinton, Dr. Fauci and Hunter Biden should be locked up.

They tell us indicting a former president is political persecution. They cut taxes for the wealthy, then want to balance the budget by cutting children’s health care, education and food programs. They tell us storming the Capitol is a peaceful protest but marching for Black Lives Matter is a riot. They tell us our health only matters if we can afford profit-driven health care.

They tell us mass murderers are mentally ill, but they tell us we can’t afford to fund more services for the mentally ill. They tell us what books they want our kids to read. They tell teachers they can’t be trusted to teach biology or history and librarians can’t be trusted stock their libraries, but they can be trusted to be armed.

They tell us guns don’t kill people. They tell grieving families “thoughts and prayers.” They tell students to practice locking doors, hiding in closets or cringing under desks. They tell us modern weapons of mass destruction are a right protected by a two-plus centuries old document. But they can’t tell us how to keep a second grader from being murdered in their classroom.

They are Republicans. Tell me what they’ve done for you. Tell me what they’ve done for our country.

Dave Trimmer

Spokane Valley

Traffic and air pollution

For a city and region that likes to pride itself on having clean air with gas prices relatively high, it’s totally appalling that westbound stoplights on Indiana, like those from Ruby through Ash and on other urban area thoroughfare stretches, are not 30 mph speed timed to allow steady traffic flow using less gas and thus reducing area air pollution.

Having lived in cities both larger and smaller than Spokane, I’ve never lived anywhere with worse traffic flow and stoplight timing. We desperately need city leadership that fully understands that simply moving traffic in a logical matter uses less gas and thus reduces air pollution.

Jeff Clausen

Spokane

Where will the power come from?

The top-down mandate for increasing electric vehicles and the push for green energy are not only mutually exclusive programs, they are potentially disastrous to our economy and our standard of living.

The U.S. currently uses 135 billion gallons of gas a year. The energy in each gallon is equivalent to 37.7 kilowatt hours. This is a total of approximately 4,500 terawatt hours of energy.

The U.S. currently consumes approximately 4,100 terawatt hours of electricity. The current EPA plan to curb emissions is apparently designed to have more than 60% of all cars sold in the U.S. be battery powered by 2032. It therefore seems logical that we will need to double our electrical generating capacity by 2042. Does the EPA also have a plan to double electricity production?

This should be a necessary adjunct to this idiocy and until it is, we need to stop the implementation of these draconian regulations.

Don McManus

Post Falls