‘National Geographic Live’: A NASA Engineer explains what’s up with space

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review For The Spokesman-Review

The questions humans have about space are as endless as the universe is vast. Aerospace engineer Tracy Drain, who works at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, is constantly hit with queries about the cosmos.

“But I don’t mind talking about it,” Drain said. “I’m as fascinated by what’s out there as anyone and I enjoy speaking about space.”

Drain, 46, will host a National Geographic Live event Saturday at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox. “Cosmic Adventures with Tracy Drain” will focus on engineering challenges and scientific discoveries from the Kepler mission and the search for planets beyond our solar system. There will also be a detailed account of the Juno mission to Jupiter.

“There’s so much to talk about,” Drain said while calling from her Los Angeles home. “This is a safari through the solar system and I will be your tour guide on a trip through the galaxy. Like many people, I’ve always wondered about what’s beyond Earth. It’s a lifelong fascination that I turned into a career. I understand why people are so curious about space.”

Drain is often asked if intelligent life has visited Earth. “There are a truly outrageous number of planets out there,” Drain said. “But those planets in which there could be life are so outrageously far away. When you factor in distance and the time it would take for travel I would say the odds of us interacting with those from another planet are incredibly small. The planets in our universe and what’s close to our universe are uninhabitable. So that should inspire everyone to do what they can to do what’s best for the planet we live on!”

The Artemis III mission, which includes a lunar landing in 2025, excites Drain. “I think it’s great that we’re alive to witness such events,” Drain said. “Every year we take baby steps in this program but they’re necessary steps in order to make progress.”

Drain’s story is nearly as fascinating as her work in space. The University of Kentucky alum was the first in her family to attend college. Drain has been drawn to the stars ever since she was a child. “I’ve always loved astronomy but I had no idea how an astronomy degree would help me land a job.”

The practical route appealed to Drain. “I decided to become a mechanical engineer,” Drain said. “I set my sights on NASA but if that didn’t work out, I knew I could build cars or refrigerators.”

Fortunately for Drain it was in the stars that she landed with NASA. “It’s a great situation for someone as curious as I am,” Drain said. “I owe much to my mother, who was always fascinated by science and sci-fi films. While I was growing up we would always watch the shuttle launch. We would talk about what’s out in space.”

Drain was hooked when she learned how the solar system was formed. “When I read as a child that it all came from a giant cloud of gas and dust that was spewed out by supernovas, I was blown away,” Drain said. “I thought it was amazing that scientists could figure all of that out based on what they see. It’s still incredible when you think about it.”

Drain’s advice for anyone thinking about a career with NASA is to go for it. “Everyone believes that you have to be an engineer to work with NASA but they should realize there is demand for different skill sets with NASA,” Drain said. “We have an art department. There’s a finance department. Somebody has to figure out how to pay for what we do. I love it here since every day is different and then I get to go out and speak about what I’m passionate about like I’ll have the chance to do in Spokane. It’s work but I love it.”

When Drain isn’t focusing on her job she is surprisingly obsessed with Korean pop culture. “I love K-pop, particularly the group The Stray Kids,” Drain said. “Maybe you wouldn’t expect that I would be into that but I’m down with everything Korean now. I watch Korean dramas, which are addictive. I’m into Korean food.”

Drain is even learning Korean. “I’m an obsessive with many things,” Drain said. “I’m particularly obsessed with the group Stray Kids. They have this cute song called ‘Astronaut.’ So it’s fitting I love that band. If you’re into space exploration, you have my attention.”