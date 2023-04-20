Police arrest man who shot 6-year-old girl, father in North Carolina

By Ellen Francis and Maham Javaid Washington Post

The man who police say shot a 6-year-old girl and her father this week in North Carolina, wounding the girl in the face and causing her father to be hospitalized, has been arrested, authorities said Thursday.

Robert Louis Singletary, 24, turned himself in to police in Florida on Thursday, police in Gaston County, N.C., said. Singletary was charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder; two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury; and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, police previously said in a statement.

Children were playing basketball on a street in Gastonia, N.C., on Tuesday when the ball rolled into the man’s yard, angering him, the family and neighbors told local broadcasters. They said he then ran down the street firing a gun.

The 6-year-old girl, Kinsley White, and her father, William White, were walking home from a neighbor’s house Tuesday evening when they were shot at, Carolyn Hilderbrand, the girl’s grandmother, told the Washington Post.

“My son-in-law was bringing Kinsley back from playing at the neighbors’ house when this man began shouting at my son-in-law to come and speak to him,” she said. “My son-in-law didn’t know what he wanted. The next thing we know, this man goes back into his house and comes out with a gun and begins shooting.”

She said that her daughter Ashley Hilderbrand, Kinsley’s mother, heard the gunfire and ran out to help.

Ashley Hilderbrand was grazed by a bullet, and Kinsley is doing well and “running around the house like nothing happened, as a child should,” but William White is still in the hospital recovering from his gunshot wounds, said the grandmother.

Carolyn Hilderbrand, who has lived in the neighborhood for 47 years, said Singletary moved onto their street two weeks earlier and has caused tension since arriving.

“Last week when a ball rolled into (Singletary’s) yard, he yelled at the kids to stay out of his yard,” she said. “This is a kids’ neighborhood, and kids play on the street and in the yards all the time. No one cares or yells about it.”

On the day of the shooting, Kinsley was not playing with a ball, nor did she go into Singletary’s yard, said the grandmother.

“Maybe some other kids were playing and the ball rolled into his yard again. There was some yelling earlier,” she said.

“Kinsley and her father had nothing to do with that.”

“We don’t even know the man,” Kinsley, who was injured in the face by bullet fragments, told WSOC-TV. “Why did you shoot my daddy and me? Why did you shoot a kid’s dad?” she said.

“He just hates kids,” the grandmother said of the shooting. “That’s the only reason I can think.”

Kinsley’s father stepped in to draw the shots away from the children, and the gunman chased him, hitting him in the back with a bullet, WSOC reported.

“He looked at my husband and my daughter and told them, ‘I’m going to kill you,’” Ashley Hilderbrand said.

The girl’s grandmother said that the gunman fired until he ran out of bullets.

“If he had more bullets, he would have kept shooting,” she said. “He also shot at a man who lives on another street who had come to help, but missed him.”

“We never expected anybody would bring a gun out among all those kids. I mean, that was just insane,” Jonathan Robertson, who lives in the neighborhood, told WBTV. “They were playing basketball here and a ball had rolled down that way and had rolled into the yard, and they went to go get it,” he said.

Carolyn Hilderbrand said she now feels really unsafe in her own home.

“I haven’t slept properly since it happened. I’m afraid,” she said. “We never had this kind of trouble before.”

She also worries about how her family will pay the hospital bills that her son-in-law will soon receive.

Gaston County spokesman Adam Gaub declined to confirm whether the basketball rolling into Singletary’s yard was what prompted the shooting.

“We’re not getting into some of the specifics surrounding what occurred at this point,” he told the Post.

Singletary was previously charged with using a miniature sledgehammer during a domestic assault and with preventing his former girlfriend from seeking medical help in December 2022, according to the Gastonia police.

The incident follows at least three other shootings within days that have become flash points in the national debate on gun violence and self-defense.

While there were key differences among the incidents, they all involved seemingly innocuous interactions that set off shootings.

Last week, Ralph Yarl, a Black 16-year-old, was shot and injured in Kansas City, Mo., when he went to the wrong house to pick up his siblings. Andrew D. Lester, an 84-year-old White man, was charged.

Days later, in Upstate New York, a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot after she and her friends accidentally pulled into the wrong driveway.

And two Texas cheerleaders were shot this week after one girl mistakenly got into the wrong car in a grocery store parking lot, she said.

In the Yarl case, which sparked protests and public outrage, prosecutors said there was “a racial component.”

The Washington Post’s Timothy Bella and Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff contributed to this report.