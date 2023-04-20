Prep roundup: Elijah Williams leads University baseball over Ferris at Avista Stadium; Mia Ashcroft hits walk-off for Cheney softball

From staff reports

Freshman Elijah Williams threw a complete-game three-hitter and visiting University (12-4, 10-3) beat Ferris (5-10, 4-8) 11-0 in five innings in a Greater Spokane League 4A/3A game at Avista Stadium on Thursday.

“Elijah is just, you know, he’s grown in front of our eyes,” U-Hi coach Kevin May said. “The kid’s just so mature for a 15-year-old. He just goes out there and pounds the strike zone as best he can and let’s his defense play.”

May was appreciative his players got the opportunity to play on a professional field.

“I told the guys that this may be the only time in your lifetime you get a chance to come out here,” May said. “This is a beautiful yard. We’re really privileged to be here today and really grateful that they we got the opportunity.”

Ferris coach Jimmy Smith, a former Division I player and professor of kinesiology and sport management at Gonzaga, coordinated the effort.

“Everybody was super excited,” Smith said. “We got here early on intentionally because I wanted them to soak it up and take some pictures and have that time and then shut it down. Kind of get locked in and get ready for the game.”

Ferris senior catcher Jaret Pearman enjoyed the atmosphere if not the result.

“It was great to come out here to Avista Stadium and soak it all in,” he said. “Like I told the guys before the game, this is probably the best field this side of the state.”

4A/3A Cheney 7, Ridgeline 1: Jacob Ulrich had two hits and the Blackhawks (9-6, 7-6) beat the visiting Falcons (7-8, 6-7). Gavin Shoemaker led Ridgeline with two hits.

Gonzaga Prep 6, Lewis and Clark 1: Hunter Derr and Luke Brown had three hits apiece and the Bullpups (8-8, 6-7) beat the visiting Tigers (6-9, 5-8). Henry Sandberg earned the win for G-Prep, striking out nine .

Mt. Spokane 15, North Central 1: Cooper Davis went 2 for 2 and the Wildcats (12-4, 11-2) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-13, 1-12).

Mead 8, Central Valley 5: Max Workman had three RBIs and the Panthers (9-7, 8-5) beat the visiting Bears (7-8, 7-6). Joe Pitts led CV with a home run and four RBIs.

Softball4A/3ACheney 16, Ferris 15: Mia Ashcroft hit a walk-off single and the Blackhawks (6-7, 6-5) used a seven-run seventh inning to beat the visiting Saxons (3-8, 3-8). Katelin Terry had four hits including a home run for Ferris.

Mead 24, Lewis and Clark 0 (5): Campbell Brose and Jacee Coffield had four RBIs apiece and the Panthers (9-5, 9-2) beat the visiting Tigers (2-9, 2-9).

Mt. Spokane 10, Gonzaga Prep 0: Quincy Schuerman hit two home runs and the Wildcats (12-1, 11-0) beat the visiting Bullpups (1-10, 1-9).

Central Valley 35, North Central 2 (5): The visiting Bears (7-4, 7-3) beat the Wolfpack (1-10, 1-10).

University 16, Ridgeline 0 (5): Kaidyn Howard pitched a complete-game shutout and the Titans (10-1, 10-1) beat the visiting Falcons (4-7, 4-7)

2A Clarkston 17-8, Pullman 2-6: Joey Miller had two hits, including a home run, and the Bantams beat the visiting Greyhounds in the opener. Keeley Ubachs had two hits in the second game and the Bantams (7-3, 5-1) swept the Greyhounds (2-9, 1-6).

Boys soccer

2APullman 10, Rogers 0: Carlens Dollin scored three goals and the Greyhounds (11-1, 7-0) beat the visiting Pirates (3-6, 0-5).

West Valley 4, East Valley 0: Cyler Petruso scored one goal and added two assists and the Eagles (9-3, 6-1) beat the visiting Knights (5-8, 3-4).

1A

Northwest Christian 10, Medical Lake 0: Ethan Jones and Lincoln Crockett scored three goals apiece and the Crusaders (8-3, 8-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (4-9, 4-4).

Newport 6, Colville 5: Brennan Jones scored two goals and the visiting Grizzlies (1-8, 1-8) beat the Crimson Hawks (2-9, 1-7).

Deer Park 1, Riverside 0: Parker Russell scored in the 44th minute and the Stags (7-2, 7-2) beat the visiting Rams (3-7, 3-7)











