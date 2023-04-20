Rize up with a reggae artist who aims to change the world

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

Nattali Rize shares the same beliefs as such icons as Bob Marley, John Lennon and Bono that music can change the world.

“Liberate,” the title track from Rize’s forthcoming album, echoes her faith that folks have the power to improve the state of the world.

“Music always has and always will change the world each and every day,” Rize said while calling from Billings, Montana. “As humans, we rely on music to give us an important element of our overall well-being and joy, whether we realize it or not. It creates a space in our heart and consciousness that is open and free from outer interference. That is why we say music is the healer.”

The mellow reggae singer-songwriter, who will preview a number of cuts from “Liberate” Friday at the Big Dipper, believes the world is on a positive path, but it’s up to everyone to try to make a difference.

“For me, it’s about the change that happens on an individual level,” Rize said. “That is what informs the wider reality and what is possible in terms of local, national and global change. We must first identify that we are the creators of our reality and what we think and feel informs what we see and experience on a daily basis. Our outer environment is a reflection of our inner environment, and we are at a time where we are all realizing that there is work we must do on ourselves. We must face those parts that need healing or attention or shifting and that is some of the most important work we can do on Earth. Sending strength and love to everyone doing this inner work as it impacts all of us.”

“One People” is an infectious Rize cut that’s about unity and power from the people. “ ‘One People’ is a song for all people,” Rize said. “It is a frequency that resonates with people because they feel the same way. I’m so grateful this song has reached so many people across the world. It’s not for one country or nation but is about us as a human family.”

Rize is an agent for change who sends her message via catchy reggae tracks. “Liberate” receives a boost from Bob Marley’s backup vocalist Judy Mowatt, who sings along with Rize.

While in the studio with Mowatt, Rize picked her brain.

“I am constantly learning from like-minded artists, incredible writers and vocalists,” Rize said. “I’ve learned that collaboration is the foundation of the future and that when you put your heart and soul into something the people will feel it.”

When Rize isn’t on tour, the Australian is moved by her adopted home, Jamaica. “It’s the birthplace of reggae music and it continues to inspire me daily,” Rize said. “The amount of incredible talent, consciousness, creativity, feel, soul and music is undeniable.”