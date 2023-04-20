‘Rust’ charges dropped against Alec Baldwin, attorneys confirm

By Herb Scribner Washington Post

Charges against actor Alec Baldwin have been dropped for the fatal shooting on the set of “Rust,” Baldwin’s attorneys said Thursday.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” Baldwin’s attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement.

Baldwin was handling a prop gun on the set of “Rust” in October 2021 when it discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film’s director, Joel Souza.

Baldwin and the “Rust” set’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, were charged with involuntary manslaughter in January for their alleged role in the fatal shooting of Hutchins. Both pleaded not guilty.

The office of New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, which first brought charges against Baldwin, did not respond to a request for comment.

Andrea Reeb, a special prosecutor assigned to the Santa Fe-area case, resigned from the case in March after Baldwin’s team said her participation was unconstitutional, NBC News reports.

Filming for “Rust” could resume this week in Montana.

Representatives for Gutierrez-Reed did not immediately respond to requests for comment.