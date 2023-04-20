Six face fentanyl trafficking charges in case focused in Whatcom County

By Robert Mittendorf Bellingham Herald

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Six people have been indicted on federal drug and weapons charges, including several Bellingham residents, as part of a fentanyl-trafficking operation in Western Washington.

All six defendants were charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl by a grand jury in Seattle, according to a U.S. Justice Department statement released Thursday.

“I commend the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Gang Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration for a fast-moving investigation that worked to interdict potentially deadly pills over the last four months,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.

Three of the suspects have been arrested and more arrests were possible, according to the statement that was posted on the Justice Department website.

Brown said the suspects have been under investigation since late last year and were moving drugs from Seattle to be sold in Bellingham.

“These alleged traffickers also possessed guns – some stolen, some with extended magazines – a dangerous combination with the narcotics,” Brown said.

Six defendants were charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and other crimes, according to the statement:

• Matthew Anderson, 35, of Bellingham, was charged with two counts of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

• Daniel John Faix, 39, of Bellingham, was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

• Natasha Parkhill, 37, of Bellingham, was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

• Robel Sisay Gebremedhin, also known as Robel Sisay Gebremedhui, 40, of Burien, was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a firearm, and carrying a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

• Mohamed Abdirisak Mohamed, 34, of Seattle, was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a firearm, and carrying a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

• Ahbdurman Ahmed, 32, of Seattle, was charged with two counts of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of a firearm.

State charges are anticipated on seven additional defendants, according to the statement.

Fentanyl, a cheap and addictive synthetic opioid, has been blamed for a sharp rise in overdoses and overdose deaths in Whatcom County in recent months.

“While our community struggles with the impacts of fentanyl overdoses and deaths, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Gang and Drug Task Force continues to work closely with our local, state, and federal partners to hold those distributing this dangerous drug accountable for their actions,” Whatcom County Undersheriff Doug Chadwick said in the statement.

“We aggressively investigate those that bring these deadly drugs and criminal enterprises into our communities that prey on our most vulnerable,” Chadwick said.

Details weren’t disclosed concerning the number and type of firearms that were confiscated or the weight and street value of the drugs.

A photo with the Justice Department statement shows several zip-lock plastic bags containing baby-blue pills and a single semiautomatic pistol.