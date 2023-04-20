These Seattleites were on ‘Love is Blind.’ You never saw them

By Paige Cornwell Seattle Times

Editor’s note: Spoilers ahead for the fourth season of “Love Is Blind.”

SEATTLE – Jimmy Forde and Wendi Kong had a whirlwind romance on “Love Is Blind,” with the type of courtship the insanely popular Netflix show might tout as a success story.

They met in the “pods” – the spaces where singles go to speak to each other while separated by a wall – fell in love and got engaged, then had the “reveal,” the show’s signature moment where newly engaged couples see each other for the first time.

The romance and reveal were some of the happiest moments of Forde’s life, he says. And none of it made it on the show.

“We just were told, ‘Hey, we’re not gonna follow you and you’re still engaged and you can still date and do whatever,’ ” Forde, 29, recalled. “And then we went back home to Seattle.”

Millions of people watched five couples on “Love Is Blind: Season 4” as they fell in love, got engaged, occasionally switched partners, broke up, got married or said “no” at the altar. The show began with 15 men and 15 women from (mostly) Seattle, though the show quickly whittled down to the Chosen 10.

Forde and Kong were among the group who can technically say they were on the show – their names are on cast lists, they’re featured in previews and tagged on Netflix’s official social media profiles – but their collective appearances amounted to no more than five minutes of the hourslong, binge-worthy episodes. They’re the forgotten cast, the B-Side Singles, the “wait, which one were you?”

That’s not to say they failed to make connections – three engagements weren’t shown. Netflix identified the second couple as Ava Van Jenson and Josh “JP” Schultz, whose romance apparently ended before they even flew home. The third couple remained a mystery until Tuesday, when Monica Rodriguez posted on her Instagram that she, too, had been briefly engaged, but didn’t say to whom. A representative for Kinetic Content, which produces the show, declined to make the other cast members available for interviews, saying Netflix doesn’t want any follow-ups on the engaged couples.

Forde, who moved to Seattle from Ohio about six years ago, received an Instagram message asking if he was interested in being on the show. He had never seen “Love Is Blind” and thought it might be a scam, but his friends said it was a big deal and encouraged him to apply. He was skiing down a mountain in Whistler, B.C., when he got the call that he made it on the show.

But how do you get away with disappearing for a few weeks, especially when your colleagues knew they were casting for the show in Seattle? He told a little white lie:

“I said I was climbing in Ecuador for three weeks and that I wouldn’t have cell service,” he said. “I came back and didn’t have any pictures and I was, like, ‘Yeah, the weather was bad, I didn’t have any time to take pictures.’ “

The first few days in the pods were spent speed dating and getting used to a disembodied voice coming from a wall. But by the third day, Forde only had eyes (well, ears) for one person: Kong, 28, an aerospace engineer. They both had adventurous attitudes, valued experiences over material things and conveyed a similar curiosity of how the world fits together.

“It’s the sense of being in a room for an hour-plus with somebody and you feel like both people can barely catch their breath because they’re so excited to just be talking about everything,” he said.

They had a competitive Lego-building date, which Forde wishes was shown – or really any moment of him in the pods. The show’s edit would lead a viewer to think he spent the entire time playing pool in the men’s lounge. Meanwhile, Kong’s only relationship shown was with a punching bag in the corner of the women’s lounge.

Forde proposed, which by that point felt like the normal thing to do. Forde likens it to being on vacation and thinking, “Oh, I could move here.” But then they were released into the real world, where they had phones and jobs and lives, and a lack of readily available gold cups filled with alcohol. They dated for about three months, but it went downhill after that, Forde said.

Would their relationship have progressed if they had been filmed on a Mexico vacation and in fancy Seattle town houses? Forde isn’t sure, but thinks they would have at least become closer. Still, they’re cordial with each other.

Paul Peden, who said “no” at his wedding to Micah Lussier, said this week he also went on a few dates with Kong after filming ended, and Marshall Glaze, who broke up with Jackelina Bonds after she revealed she was attracted to Josh Demas (who she is still with), said he went on dates with another rarely seen cast member, Kacia Clark. Confused? We’ll send you a chart.

Forde says he understands why production chose to only feature some couples but wishes he at least had a photo of himself in the pods. He hangs out a lot with Kwame Appiah, who married Chelsea Griffin, and happily takes photos of him and fans who don’t realize they’re standing in front of another cast member.

“It would have been cool to be a part of it, but I understand there’s only so many stories that make sense to tell,” Forde said. “They have to take the story that they feel has the best storyline and can produce the best television, and that’s what they did.”