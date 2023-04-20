Two teen runaways from Spokane Valley found safe
April 20, 2023 Updated Thu., April 20, 2023 at 6:12 p.m.
Two teen girls were found safe after running away about two weeks ago from Spokane Valley.
Myanna Lewis, 16, was located last week, and 14-year-old Charlotte Gjurasic was found this week after the two walked away from the Healing Lodge of the Seven Nations, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.
