The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
46°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Two teen runaways from Spokane Valley found safe

April 20, 2023 Updated Thu., April 20, 2023 at 6:12 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

Two teen girls were found safe after running away about two weeks ago from Spokane Valley.

Myanna Lewis, 16, was located last week, and 14-year-old Charlotte Gjurasic was found this week after the two walked away from the Healing Lodge of the Seven Nations, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release. 

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety