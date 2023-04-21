Cabinet Peaks Medical Center welcomes new orthopedic surgeon

The Western News, Libby, Mont.

By Western News, Libby, Mont.

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center has announced that Dr. Julienne Lippe has joined Cabinet Peaks Clinics as an orthopedic surgeon to help continue to bring needed services to Lincoln County.

With more than 10 years of experience in medicine, Dr. Lippe is committed to collaborating closely with her patients to assist them in attaining their healthcare objectives.

Her primary focus is providing top quality care to her patients. Dr. Lippe obtained her Doctorate of Medicine from Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Louisiana. She completed her Orthopedic Surgery Residency at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri and a Sports Medicine Fellowship at the University of Connecticut.

She has been practicing at Mercy Clinic Orthopedics in St. Louis for several years. While working for Mercy Clinic, she had the opportunity to work with multiple high school sports programs and was a key member of the medical team for the St. Louis Cardinals.

At Cabinet Peaks Clinic, the orthopedic practice will specialize in diagnosing and treating problems involving the soft tissues, bones and joints of the extremities.

“Dr. Lippe is an outstanding addition to our provider team here in Libby,” stated Tadd Greenfield, Chief Executive Officer at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center. “She comes to Cabinet Peaks Clinic with outstanding large hospital training and experience and is extremely well-regarded by her colleagues. While she is extremely qualified and accomplished, Dr. Lippe is the most personable orthopedic surgeon that I have met in my 20 years of health care management. We are very fortunate to have such a personable and skilled orthopedic surgeon in Libby, Montana.”

Cabinet Peaks Clinic Orthopedic Surgery is scheduled to begin seeing patients the first part of May and is located at 308 Louisiana Ave., Suite 2.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Lippe, call at 406-283-6824.