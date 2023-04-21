EWU to take safety measures, hold discussions in response to racist graffiti found on campus

Eastern Washington University is planning to implement safety measures and hold discussions about racial challenges and “dismantling anti-blackness” in response to a racist message left inside the school’s dance studio last week.

“I write today because I am concerned for the safety and well-being of our students,” Shari Clarke, EWU vice president for diversity and senior diversity officer, wrote in a statement to the campus community. “Let me be clear, I am particularly afraid for the Black students who are targets of hate on campuses across the country. I am angry that these racist acts happened in our higher education learning environment.”

Black Student Union President Sierra Alexander, a Black EWU graduate student, said she found the racist message written in marker on the studio mirror April 11.

“We at BSU feel that it was a targeted message meant to threaten and intimidate our group,” the union posted on its Instagram page. “That is hate speech on Eastern Washington University’s campus. We as Black students feel that this is unacceptable and will not tolerate messages like this for us or any Black student.”

Alexander and Clarke told The Spokesman-Review they were, unfortunately, not surprised by the racial slur. Alexander said students have expressed other racist statements, including uses of the N-word, on campus.

The school’s Office for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion will implement several solutions to address the incident, Clarke wrote.

They include: adding surveillance cameras at the dance studio and other safety measures, like locking doors and checking entrances and exits; inviting members of the Black Student Union for a discussion on the issues they face at school and to participate in a discussion with Black faculty, staff and community leaders; and holding a campus-wide presentation on dismantling anti-blackness, along with bias training provided by experts.

“We are taking steps to try to make positive change on our campus,” Clarke told The Spokesman-Review.

She said Black Student Union members told her they feel unsafe because of the graffiti.

“We want to make sure that they feel safe again so that learning can occur and they can enjoy the university experience,” Clarke said.

The university also placed a “Report Incidents” button on its website to report hate speech, bias-related acts and discrimination, according to an email Friday from McMahan to students and employees.

“All reports are taken seriously and investigated to the fullest extent of university policy and the law,” she wrote. “In addition to investigations, we will continue to evaluate our responses, policies, and supportive actions to ensure we provide the safest, most accountable and inclusive experience on campus for all students, faculty, staff and visitors.”

McMahan wrote she is committed to building a new strategic plan for EWU centered around the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion . She said more information about the plan will be released later.

The university celebrated Diversity and Inclusion Week this week.

Alexander said she was extremely happy with Clarke’s statement, saying the actions the school plans to take are steps the Black Student Union requested.

Alexander said last week she and members of the union were disappointed in EWU President Shari McMahan’s statement, which said in part that the “community will not tolerate discriminatory behavior or other intolerant acts” at the school.

Alexander said McMahan’s statement was “very general” and she was upset the statement did not mention the Black Student Union and “anti-blackness.” EWU spokesman Dave Meany countered that the statement “strongly denounced any kind of hatred and intolerance on campus.”

McMahan’s statement Friday condemned racism and outlined steps to address it.

“Racism and discrimination are not tolerated at Eastern Washington University,” she wrote. “We stand with our students, especially our Black Student Union members who were recently targeted by the anti-Black and Brown graffiti at the dance studio. Myself and all campus leadership will continue to support and provide resources to those who’ve been the targets of discrimination.”

The Spokane NAACP called out McMahan earlier this week because it felt McMahan did not directly address the graffiti.

“When EWU’s President does not explicitly call it out nor take action to reach out to the students directly, it sends a message of being almost at least complacent and, quite frankly, implicitly endorses the continued White Supremacy behaviors we tend to see in our educational systems,” Spokane NAACP President Kurtis Robinson said in a news release about the racist message. “Furthermore, it must be understood that if an institution is not pro-actively, systemically, and sustainably engaged in addressing the issues of White Supremacy Culture, it is thereby giving it the hall pass to continue.”

However, Alexander said this week McMahan has been extremely supportive and Alexander will speak with the president and her executive leadership team next week.

“We want the campus to see that the university itself is taking steps against racism and hopefully that is a deterrent to future incidences like this,” Alexander said.

EWU Police is investigating the graffiti and asking anyone with information about who may have been involved to call (509) 359-7676.