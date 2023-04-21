Former Central Valley High School teacher accused of having sex with student, faces felony charge

A 24-year-old former teacher at Central Valley High School accused of having sex with her 17-year-old teacher’s assistant faces multiple criminal charges after students came forward in December describing the inappropriate relationship.

McKenna Kindred faces charges of first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor, a felony, and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. Classmates of the 17-year-old reported to school officials that he had been inappropriately messaging Kindred via Instagram and that he’d become defensive when they questioned him about the relationship. Kindred also reported to administration that she was being harassed by someone on social media, accusing her of a sexual relationship with a student that she denied, according to court records.

Central Valley officials contacted law enforcement. The teen’s mother later told deputies that her son had a sexual relationship with Kindred, that he’d been to her house alone with her and that the two had been sharing explicit photos over Instagram. Detectives received a search warrant for the teenager’s phone, but did not find any photographs “that appeared overtly sexual in nature,” according to court records. There were messages referencing masturbation.

The teenager was interviewed at his home, and admitted that he’d begun messaging Kindred in June. He told police that he had visited Kindred’s house and that they had sex. He also admitted to sharing explicit pictures and videos with Kindred, according to court records.

In a statement, Central Valley School District said they were aware of the incident and that Kindred had resigned.

“We recognize and understand the concerns regarding the charges filed towards the teacher. Please know that we take these matters very seriously as student safety is our utmost priority. This is a legal matter with the prosecuting attorney’s office. The teacher in question has submitted her resignation,” a district spokeswoman said in a statement. “As is our standard procedure, the teacher in question was immediately placed on leave, pending investigation, as soon as the district was made aware of any allegations.”

Kindred was contacted by detectives last month, but she has retained counsel and did not speak to investigators. A call to her attorney listed in court documents was not immediately returned Friday.

Kindred is scheduled to appear before Spokane Superior Court Judge Timothy Fennessy for arraignment on the charges on May 3. The sexual misconduct charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, as well as a $10,000 fine. The immoral communication charge, a gross misdemeanor, carries a maximum sentence of 364 days in prison and a $5,000 fine.