New additions show up for Mariners who beat Cardinals in opener

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The player who has exceeded expectations and provided so much of the offense in recent weeks was finally joined by the two players acquired to provide offense who haven’t lived up to those expectations in the early part of the season.

Jarred Kelenic continued his stellar start to the 2023 season, driving in a pair of runs, and Teoscar Hernandez and AJ Pollock showed why they were added to the roster this season, driving in the other three runs in the Mariners’ 5-2 victory over the Cardinals.

Besides the five runs of offense, the Mariners got a solid start from right-hander George Kirby, who picked up his second win of the season with an efficient outing, and scoreless relief work from Trevor Gott, Justin Topa and Paul Sewald to improve to 9-11.

After being swept by Milwaukee and having an off day to dwell on the three consecutive losses, the Mariners’ drama-free victory offered a much-needed change.

It was one of their more complete victories of the season – quality pitching, above-average offensive production and impeccable defense.

J.P. Crawford punctuated the victory with a sliding backhanded stop and long throw across the diamond to get Nolan Arenado for the Cardinals’ 27th out.

Kirby pitched six innings, allowing two runs on three hits with no walks and five strikeouts. He threw first-pitch strikes to 17 of the 22 batters he faced, and he had only four three-ball counts.

In his young career, he has 150 strikeouts and 23 walks in 152⅔ innings pitched.

His two runs allowed came in a lengthy second inning. Arenado led off with a bloop single, and Kirby hit Willson Contreras with a 0-1 sinker that left him shaking his head.

Kirby came back to strike out Nolan Gorman and got Lars Nootbaar to ground out to first, which allowed the runners to move up a base.

Kirby couldn’t get out of the inning unscathed. Talented rookie Jordan Walker hit a first-pitch slider that stayed up in the strike zone, sending a fly ball to deep right field.

Hernandez retreated on the ball but couldn’t make a play near the wall. It went for a two-run double.

From there, Kirby retired 11 hitters in a row before allowing an inconsequential one-out single to Alec Burleson in the sixth.