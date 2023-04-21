On the air
Fri., April 21, 2023
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: GEICO 500 (Qualifying) FS1
9:30 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series: Talladega FS1
1 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Ag-Pro 300 FS1
Baseball, college
9 a.m.: Vanderbilt at Tennessee ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees MLB
1 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at San Francisco Fox 28
4:05 p.m.: Detroit at Baltimore FS1
6:40 p.m.: St. Louis at Seattle Root+
7 p.m.: Kansas City at L.A. Angels MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Brooklyn TNT
12:30 p.m.: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers TNT
4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Miami ESPN
7 p.m.: Memphis at L.A. Lakers ESPN
Football, college
11 a.m.: 22 Forever Game Pac-12
Noon: Colorado Spring Game ESPN
3 p.m.: Washington State Crimson and Gray Game Pac-12
Football, USFL
9:30 a.m.: New Orleans vs. Houston USA
4 p.m.: Memphis vs. Birmingham Fox 28
Football, XFL
9 a.m.: Orlando vs. St. Louis ESPN
Noon: D.C. vs. San Antonio ABC
Golf, men’s
8 p.m.: DP World: ISPS Handa Championship Golf
Noon: PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans CBS
1 p.m.: Champions: Invited Celebrity Classic Golf
Golf, women’s, LPGA
1 p.m.: The Chevron Championship NBC
Hockey, NHL playoffs
1 p.m.: Vegas at Winnipeg TBS
4 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay TBS
5 p.m.: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers ABC
7 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle Root / TBS
Soccer, men’s, EPL
4:30 a.m.: Leeds United vs. Fulham USA
7 a.m.: Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool USA
Soccer, women’s, Frauen Bundesliga
4 a.m.: Freiburg vs. Bayern Munchen CBSSN
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
Football, college
2:30 p.m.: WSU Crimson and Gray Game 920-AM / 100.7-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.