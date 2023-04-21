The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports

On the air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: GEICO 500 (Qualifying) FS1

9:30 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series: Talladega FS1

1 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Ag-Pro 300 FS1

Baseball, college

9 a.m.: Vanderbilt at Tennessee ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees MLB

1 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at San Francisco Fox 28

4:05 p.m.: Detroit at Baltimore FS1

6:40 p.m.: St. Louis at Seattle Root+

7 p.m.: Kansas City at L.A. Angels MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Brooklyn TNT

12:30 p.m.: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers TNT

4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Miami ESPN

7 p.m.: Memphis at L.A. Lakers ESPN

Football, college

11 a.m.: 22 Forever Game Pac-12

Noon: Colorado Spring Game ESPN

3 p.m.: Washington State Crimson and Gray Game Pac-12

Football, USFL

9:30 a.m.: New Orleans vs. Houston USA

4 p.m.: Memphis vs. Birmingham Fox 28

Football, XFL

9 a.m.: Orlando vs. St. Louis ESPN

Noon: D.C. vs. San Antonio ABC

Golf, men’s

8 p.m.: DP World: ISPS Handa Championship Golf

Noon: PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans CBS

1 p.m.: Champions: Invited Celebrity Classic Golf

Golf, women’s, LPGA

1 p.m.: The Chevron Championship NBC

Hockey, NHL playoffs

1 p.m.: Vegas at Winnipeg TBS

4 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay TBS

5 p.m.: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers ABC

7 p.m.: Colorado at Seattle Root / TBS

Soccer, men’s, EPL

4:30 a.m.: Leeds United vs. Fulham USA

7 a.m.: Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool USA

Soccer, women’s, Frauen Bundesliga

4 a.m.: Freiburg vs. Bayern Munchen CBSSN

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

Football, college

2:30 p.m.: WSU Crimson and Gray Game 920-AM / 100.7-FM

All events subject to change

