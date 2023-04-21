Portland laboratory becomes first licensed psilocybin testing facility in Oregon

By Lizzy Acker The Oregonian

PORTLAND – Rose City Laboratories in Southeast Portland tests everything from water to cannabis. Now, they are the first laboratory in the state licensed to test psilocybin as part of Oregon’s legal psychedelic mushroom program.

The state has issued several manufacturer and facilitator licenses, as well as worker permits and facilitator training approvals, bringing the first-in-the-nation program one step closer to allowing adult Oregonians and visitors to legally ingest psilocybin.

“We have been patiently waiting and preparing for this decision and my team has done an incredible job to make the Laboratories’ procedures compliant,” Rose City Laboratories owner Dan Huson said in a news release Friday. “I couldn’t be prouder.”

“The pathway to licensure is a big financial commitment and I truly hope the other players can obtain their credentials to get this program operational.”

The lab, which was accredited by Oregon’s Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program earlier this year, can now begin testing psilocybin products and extracts from Oregon manufacturers for purity and potency before they go on to service centers, where they will be taken under supervision from facilitators.

As of now, there are no licensed service centers in the state. Those centers are the final piece of the system which has been built from the ground up since Oregonians passed Measure 109, allowing the legal therapeutic use of psilocybin, in 2020.