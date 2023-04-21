Prep roundup: Emerson Fleck helps Mead baseball top Central Valley; Reese Jones Ross homers twice for G-Prep softball

By Dave Nichols The Spokesman-Review

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Baseball

4A/3A

Mead 10, Central Valley 9: Emerson Fleck had three hits with two RBIs, Mitchell Holiday had two hits and two runs and the visiting Panthers (10-7, 9-5) beat the Bears (7-9, 7-7). Kamden Lanphere hit a home run for CV.

Cheney 8, Ridgeline 6: Quinn Hubbs went 2 for 3 with a double and the visiting Blackhawks (10-6, 8-6) beat the Falcons (7-9, 6-8). Ben Warlinger hit a home run and two RBIs for Ridgeline.

Mt. Spokane 15, North Central 0: Brayten Ayers had three hits and got the win and the visiting Wildcats (13-4, 12-2) beat the Wolfpack (1-14, 1-13). Josh Tillett led Mt. Spokane with four RBIs.

University 13, Ferris 0: Marco Longo had two hits with four RBIs and the Titans (13-4, 11-3) beat the visiting Saxons (5-11, 4-10). Jaret Pearman led Ferris with two hits.

Gonzaga Prep 10, Lewis and Clark 1: Anthony Karis had three hits with two doubles and the visiting Bullpups (9-8, 7-7) beat the Tigers (6-10, 5-9). Cooper Jefferies led LC with two hits.

Softball

4A/3A

Mead 11, Ridgeline 1: Charlie Stern hit a home run with two RBIs and the visiting Panthers (10-5, 10-2) beat the Falcons (4-8, 4-8). Savannah Smith hit a double for Ridgeline.

University 18, Central Valley 0: Claire Fulkerson went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and the visiting Titans (11-1, 11-1) beat the Bears (8-6, 8-4). Natalie Singer scored four runs.

Gonzaga Prep 35, Ferris 23: Reese Jones Ross hit two home runs with six RBIs and the Bullpups (2-12, 2-10) beat the visiting Saxons (4-9, 3-9). Emma Larue went 3 for 3 with four RBIs for Ferris.

Cheney 14, Lewis and Clark 9: The visiting Blackhawks (7-7, 7-5) beat the Tigers (2-10, 2-10).

Northeast A

Riverside 12, Lakeside 2: Olivia Oergel went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs and the Rams (6-0, 5-0) beat the visiting Eagles (1-7, 0-4). Ayanna Tobeck went 2 for 3 with a double for Lakeside.

Soccer

4A/3A

Ridgeline 3, Cheney 1: Zach Olson, Zach Rider and Braylon Helm-Renz scored one goal apiece and Falcons (8-2, 6-1) beat the Blackhawks (7-5, 2-5). James Guske netted one goal for Cheney.

Ferris 2, Central Valley 0: Henry Finkle scored in the 60th minute and the Saxons (7-4-0, 3-4) beat the visiting Bears (6-5-0, 2-5). Orion Munter added insurance for Ferris.

2A

Shadle Park 5, Clarkston 1: Jonah Hurst scored one goal and had two assists and the visiting Highlanders (5-6-1, 3-3) beat the Bantams (0-8-0, 0-6). Braeden McCabe scored Clarkston’s only goal.