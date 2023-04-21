Statistic incorrect in story about new state programs

Statistic incorrect about state programs

A story on Friday’s front page included an incorrect statistic about the number of unsolved homicides in Washington involving Native American women victims. State data shows that there are 117 cold cases in Washington involving homicides with Native American victims of all genders.

Length of time wrong about restrictions

A story in Friday’s northwest cover incorrectly identified the length of time prior to bathroom restrictions at the Spokane Transit Authority Plaza during which the restrooms had been closed 31 times for cleaning. The closures happened in the month prior to the restrictions.