Tony Orlando and the magic of ‘Tie a Yellow Ribbon ‘Round the Ole Oak Tree’

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

“Tie A Yellow Ribbon Round The Ole Oak Tree” won’t go away. The same can be said for Tony Orlando.

The veteran singer won’t slow down. Orlando, 79, continues to perform, including upcoming casino gigs in Las Vegas and Niagara Falls this summer.

“That’s what I know,” Orlando said. “That’s what I do. That’s what I love. I can’t stop. It’s in my blood. It always has been.”

There’s no way that Orlando can hit the stage without singing “Tie A Yellow Ribbon,’” which has sold more than six million copies. The infectious tune reached the top ten in ten different countries.

After it became a smash in 1973, it resurfaced when it was used to remember the American hostages in Iran in 1980. And then it came back again during the Gulf War in 1990. It resurfaced once more after 9/11 when soldiers were off on tours of duty in the Middle East.

“The staying power and the response to the song has been amazing,” Orlando said. “I’m blown away by that. People have such a response to it. I love singing that song.”

Orlando is far from a one-hit wonder. There’s plenty of other familiar tunes Orlando loves to belt out. “Knock Three Times” and “He Don’t Love You Like I Do” also reached the top of the charts during the ‘70s.

“I’ve been blessed,” Orlando said. “I had so much success and I’m able to continue on and sing these songs that touch people all these years later, it’s just incredible. I’m a very fortunate man.”

However, Orlando has had to battle his share of demons. During the ‘70s, Orlando had a drug problem, obesity and depression. After his sister’s death in 1977, Orlando bottomed out. He took a break from singing and claimed he retired.

“I hit a rough patch,” Orlando said. “It was really difficult. Everybody has something to battle and I had a difficult period. But I did the best I could to come back from it and I made it.”

The versatile entertainer opened the Tony Orlando Yellow Ribbon Music Theatre in Branson, Missouri 30 years ago. However, the theater changed hands in 2021 and the moniker is no more, but Orlando continues to perform as a solo act. “It’s a great situation,” Orlando said. “People still want to hear the songs, particularly “Yellow Ribbon.”

“Tie a Yellow Ribbon” has become a military anthem and so it’s not surprising that Orlando is a longtime advocate for veterans.

“I’m humbled by that,” Orlando said.

Orlando serves on the board of directors for the Eisenhower Foundation, as well as honorary chairman of Snowball Express, an organization that serves the children of fallen military heroes.

“I have no problem giving back,” Orlando said. “How can I not give when these people have given so much so we can live in this wonderful country.”

Does Orlando ever get tired of his signature song?

“How could you get sick of singing a tune that people love so much,” Orlando said. “It’s such a great song. It’s timeless. People will continue to love the song for a long, long time.”