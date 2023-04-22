100 years ago in Spokane politics: Mrs. Poindexter’s society column took on a new tone as she switched from D.C. gossip to ‘the diplomatic set’

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Elizabeth Gale Poindexter’s weekly column about life in Washington D.C. was unlikely to ruffle feathers, unlike her previous offerings.

This time, the wife of Miles Poindexter of Spokane was writing about a new experience – what it was like to be an ambassador’s wife. Sen. Poindexter had left the Senate and had just been appointed ambassador to Peru.

Now the Poindexters had experienced their first official function, a grand dinner in Washington D.C. to introduce the Poindexters to diplomatic society hosted by the Peruvian ambassador.

Elizabeth Gale Poindexter was enchanted by the venue (the Pan-American building), the gardens, the table-setting and the dinner itself, which was refreshingly devoid of long orations.

“There was no speaking, merely silent toasts,” wrote Poindexter. “Ambassador Pezet said that one seldom got in trouble through things one didn’t say, and that no one would be bored by long speeches if they weren’t made.”

She admitted that she was a bit intimidated by the intricate rules of diplomacy that she would have to learn while serving in Peru.

“To be a successful member of the diplomatic set, the wife must be most punctilious about doing what is expected of her,” she wrote. “She must know the exact niche in which she is supposed to fit, she must entertain just the right number of times, and in just the right way, and she must have as guests the people who are entitled to come. I hope that I may be able to follow ‘all the rules of the game!’ ”

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1993: Holocaust Memorial Museum dedicated in Washington D.C.