Albert Rusnak’s first goal lifts Sounders to win vs. Minnesota United

For a team with multiple injured defenders, Minnesota United FC was able to stall the Sounders offensively in the box. So midfielder Albert Rusnak took it deep.

The Slovakian international rushed toward a soft pass from Fredy Montero in the box — teammate Alex Roldan providing the secondary assist — and beamed a right-footed shot past MNUFC keeper Dayne St. Clair in the 79th minute. Rusnak’s first goal of the season was enough for a 1-0 win Saturday at Lumen Field.

Before the goal, Sounders winger Leo Chu was the closest to netting a score in the 53rd minute. But he collided with Minnesota defender Miguel Tapias inches outside the keeper’s box. No foul was called, the ball missing to the left.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer made two changes to his line up in the 66th minute to generate some offense. He subbed on forward Jordan Morris for midfielder Obed Vargas and Montero for Heber. Morris didn’t start due to playing 89 minutes in a midweek friendly against Mexico for the U.S. men’s national team.

The Sounders had their most entertaining stretch in the 73rd minute with Morris and Chu getting respectable looks at goal. Nothing connected and the bulk of 30,025 in attendance began to boo as Minnesota started their third defensive tactic — St. Clair timewasting in getting the ball back in play. Referee Armando Villarreal didn’t penalize St. Clair but did flash his watch at the keeper a few times as a warning.

Schmetzer went to his bench again in the 79th minute, putting Dylan Teves on for Chu. The buildup for Rusnak’s goal was in the midst of the transition.

Minnesota (3-3-2) remains winless in eight trips to Lumen. The Loons are 11-1-1 all-time against the Sounders.

While not a loss, Saturday’s performance was hardly the rebound the Sounders (6-2-1) talked about to nullify the embarrassing 4-1 loss in Portland. Seattle appeared to be more conservative and had trouble breaking through Minnesota’s defense.

But the shutout is the fifth consecutive clean sheet at home for the Sounders, which is a club record.

Seattle flirted with multiple attempts in the opening half, including a questionable look from deep in stoppage time by Nico Lodeiro, but Minnesota was able to muck up the final pass or work the shots into bad angles to prevent the score. The Loons then countered and produced more of a scare in front of goal than the Sounders.

Federal Way product Hassani Dotson initiated the first in the 26th minute. His right-footed shot from outside the box off an assist by Jeong Sang-Bin was saved by Sounders keeper Stefan Frei.

Minnesota again tempted to score in the 36th and 41st minutes, the ball taking a few deflections in the latter attempt before Sang-Bin’s shot sailed high over the crossbar. Frei finished with three saves in the goalless opening half.

Sounders left back Nouhou was a late scratch due to an illness and was replaced by midfielder Kelyn Rowe. The appearance is the 350th in Rowe’s MLS career through all competitions. The former Federal Way star joined the league in 2012 as the third overall pick by the New England Revolutions in the MLS SuperDraft.

Rusnak (heel) returned to the starting lineup after a one-game absence but played on the right wing in place of Cristian Roldan, who’s under concussion protocol. Heber made his third start of the year, filling in at forward for Raul Ruidiaz (hamstring). Heber was also unavailable for parts of this season due to a hamstring injury.

Minnesota coach Adrian Heath made one lineup change, replacing defender Kemar Lawrence with Zarek Valentin due to the former handling a family issue. The Loons have been without defenders Bakaye Dibassy (thigh), Ryen Jiba (knee) and Mikael Marques (ankle) and designated player Emanuel Reynoso, who’s suspended without pay by MLS for not reporting to team this year. The midfielder remains in his native Argentina.

The Sounders will turn their focus to the U.S. Open Cup with a third-round match against USL Championship side San Diego Loyal SC. The loser-out lineup is set for Wednesday at Starfire Sports in Tukwila.