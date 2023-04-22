Elements such as florals and a candle add color and scent. (TNS)

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

Homes have a scent – only sometimes intentionally. Depending on the situation, they can attract or repel. Appealing to the senses, specifically a sense of smell, can be easily achieved, especially for those looking to do so naturally.

Looking for ways to infuse scent into your home? Here are some tips.

Consider herbs. From sage to lavender, many herbs can provide an appealing scent.

Look for pure natural oils. Pure scents without added chemicals are the most powerful.

Head to the health food store. Typically these specialty stores haves aisles full of natural, enticing scents.

Open a window. A home needs to be aired out regularly.

Add greenery. Plants and trees are not only attractive, they can also help to improve the air quality and oxygen levels in a home.

Go organic. Chemically enhanced plug-ins and fresheners seldom emit a natural scent.

Consider fruits. Fresh lemons and limes can help infuse a crisp, citrus scent.

Purchase a diffuser. These popular items for the home can help spread fragrance throughout your space.

Burn a soy candle. Natural candles provide scents in a nontoxic way.

Deep clean. Using a natural solution such as baking soda, lemons and borax can help clean your home with a fresh scent.