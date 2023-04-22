As area lakes open for trout fishing some anglers have been breaking the law

To learn more and to download the “Fish Washington” application, visit wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations .

West Medical Lake should provide decent fishing, Osborne said, despite a resurgence in an invasive goldfish population. “There is a whole mess of (rainbows and browns) that are just pigs,” he said. “The kind you measure in pounds, not inches.”

Cutthroat Lake has a lot of larger fish in the 16- to 17-inch range.

Williams Lake was stocked with 20,000 catchables. Although the lake’s color is off, he said it will still fish well.

These are the lakes Randall Osborne, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife district fisheries biologist, recommends you check out:

Some area anglers illegally fished for trout ahead of Saturday’s Washington trout opener.

As Randall Osborne, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife district fisheries biologist, prepared for Saturday’s opener, he said he encountered numerous groups of anglers illegally fishing. Over a period of three days, he encountered seven or eight groups of people fishing prior to Saturday’s opener.

“You know opening day is a big deal,” he said. “A lot of people wait and look really forward to opening day. And it’s very disheartening to show up at one of these lakes and here is someone that is starting to launch a boat or has a couple rods in the water fishing.”

Osborne said the most common excuse was ignorance, a defense he doesn’t give much credence, particularly considering the wealth of resources the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife provides anglers.

“You get up in the morning you should have two thoughts,” he said. “The first one is, ‘Hey let’s go fishing today.’ The second thing you should be thinking about is, ‘Oh, OK, once you choose your water, let’s see if it’s open.’ And that’s the piece that people are not doing.”

When he encountered folks fishing ahead of the opener, he said he informed them of the rules and they’d pack up and leave.

He did not report the infractions to enforcement.

“I’ve got a lot of stuff on my plate,” he said. “I could spend all day doing nothing but calling enforcement.”

He’s also seen groups opening closed gates and otherwise ignoring closures.

As to the impact on the fisheries, he called the early fishing “essentially stealing” from those who wait for the legal opening.

Beyond simply removing fish from the lake, he said the scofflaws are also changing the behavior of the fish, making them more wary and thus harder to catch for opening day anglers.

“Don’t get me wrong, there are so many good people out there and it’s just the small number that I encounter that are not following the rules,” he said. “They kind of stick in your craw.”