Idaho coach Jason Eck sees positives from offense, defense during last scrimmage before spring game

By Peter Harriman For The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – Idaho’s final scrimmage Saturday before Friday’s spring game in the Kibbie Dome had its ups and downs.

Offense and defense were each sharp and each had its moments. But neither side dominated for long, and the session was an unharmonious contest that was probably most satisfying to Vandals coach Jason Eck, who saw the good on both sides of the ball.

“I am very happy with where we are at,” Eck said of his team’s spring. “We have a practice Tuesday, then a walkthrough Thursday, then the spring game. Most of our evaluations are done.”

A year ago, a new coaching staff and players were still making introductions, but this spring both sides are familiar with strengths, weaknesses and expectations.

The highlights for the offense came early. The first-team group scored back-to-back touchdowns when quarterback Gevani McCoy, from the 40-yard line, first threw to uncovered tight end Jake Cox, who stepped into an open space in the middle on a play that drew off defenders.

“I credit our offensive staff for that,” Eck said. “They did a great job designing it. That is a really good play. It is tough to defend.”

“The coaches put me in a great position to get the job done,” Cox said. “As a freshman, you come in with not as much technique. Now, I’m faster off the ball. Quicker into blocks. Last spring, we were working out the kinks. Now we are playing fast and confident.”

On the next series, McCoy, again from 40 yards out on a one-play drive, found wide receiver Jordan Dwyer, who had beaten defensive back Marcus Harris across the middle.

Eck pointed out better moments for the defense. Redshirt junior cornerback Cam Stephens broke up a pass intended for All-America receiver Hayden Hatten, and, after the second-team offense traveled from the 1-yard line to the opposing 5-yard line, the defense stopped it on downs.

The offensive and defensive lines went after each other in equal measure.

Terrian Raine, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound graduate transfer offensive guard from Olivet Nazarene in Illinois, won the daily practice award and starred in a practice-ending offensive-defensive line challenge that resulted in the defensive players having to do pushups to conclude the workout.

Malakai Williams, a 6-5, 230-pound redshirt sophomore, has solidified a starting role as an edge rusher, and he drew Eck’s attention in that role.

Senior running back Nick Romano has been a standout with the second-team offense.

“He has really been running well,” Eck said of Romano.

While the first team avoids being tackled in scrimmages, the second and third teams are live. Romano used his speed for a 36-yard gain Saturday.

The scrimmage was conducted with game officials, who called back a touchdown by Dwyer and an interception by Murvin Kenion III due to penalties.

“Last week, they didn’t call anything,” Eck said of the officials. “I said, ‘We pay you to call these things.’ ”

The Vandals are taking a page from the NFL this year in their kicking game, Eck said. Last year’s long snapper, Hogan Hatten, who also played as a reserve linebacker, and new holder L. J. Harm, from Mead High School via Ventura (California) College, who replaced graduated starting tight end Conner Whitney as holder, are locked into those roles.

“When you are playing (other positions in addition to special teams), there is a high risk of injury,” Eck said.

If the NFL, with a 53-man roster, can dedicate positions to long snappers and holders, Eck said, then Idaho, which can dress 64 players for road games and an unlimited number at home, can do the same. It speaks to the depth the Vandals have displayed this spring.

It is not quite enough yet to allow Idaho to do more than play offense against defense next week in the spring game, Eck said, but the Vandals are making progress.

“Next spring, I hope we can” divide into two teams and play a real game, he said.