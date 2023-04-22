In honor of Earth Day, here’s a look at five environmental bills in Washington that could literally change the world

By Elena Perry The Spokesman-Review

For more than 50 years, earthlings have marked their calendars for April 22 as Earth Day, set aside for raising awareness for the health of the planet.

Groups in more than 190 countries participate in environmentalist efforts in observance of the holiday. In honor of Earth Day, here’s a look at how the Legislature is looking to protect marine wildlife, evaluate composting and enhance the wellbeing of the blue-and-green orb we call home.

HB 1085: Reducing plastic pollution

What it does: Tackles reducing plastic waste in three ways. Starting in 2026, all new buildings required to have a water fountain must also include a water-bottle filling station.

It also restricts hotels from offering single-use plastic packaging for their complementary hygiene products, although they may still provide toiletries in plastic upon request.

The bill also prohibits the sale and installation of overwater structures, like docks or walkways, with expanded or extruded foam blocks, unless fully encased in another material.

“It will help prevent those little microplastics from getting into the water, protecting our salmon, and our way of life in the Pacific Northwest,” said sponsor Rep. Sharlett Mena, D-Tacoma.

How they voted: It received bipartisan support in its foray through the Legislature. It passed the House of Representatives unanimously 97-0, with one excused. Senators voted 37-11, with one excused. Spokane-area Republican Sens. Mike Padden, Jeff Holy and Shelly Short voted against the bill, while Republican Sens. Mark Schoesler and Democrat Andy Billig voted to pass it.

Where it is: Gov. Jay Inslee signed the bill into law on Thursday.

SB 5371: Protecting southern resident orcas from vessels

What it would do: Widen the distance commercial recreational boats must be from southern resident orcas, an endangered species. Commercial boats would be required to stay 1,000 yards away from the whales, upping the current boundary of 400 yards. This would hold commercial recreation vessels to the same standard as whale-watching boats.

Background: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recommends keeping 1,000 yards away from orcas to prevent disrupting their eating habits. The administration determined the whales often stop dining when approached by vessels, and mothers have been known to stop feeding their young when a boat comes within 400 yards.

How they voted: Introduced in the Senate, lawmakers approved the bill 29-18, with two excused. Spokane-area Republicans Padden, Holy, Short and Schoesler voted no, while Democrat Billig voted yes. The House voted 95-2, with one excused. Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax, joined another Republican in saying nay.

Where it is: The bill was sent to Inslee Thursday, but he has not signed it.

SB 5369: Reassessing standards for polychlorinated biphenyls in consumer products

What it would do: In an effort to clean the Spokane River, Padden, Short and Schoesler joined prime sponsor Billig, a Democrat, urging the Environmental Protection Agency to reconsider its regulations on PCBs, cancer-causing chemicals present in waterways. The bill requires the Department of Ecology to ask the federal agency to rethink its standards, as Washington restricts more PCBs than allowed on a federal level.

An amendment added in the House would prohibit the manufacture, sale and distribution of certain paints and inks that unintentionally generate PCBs during manufacture. The Senate has refused to agree to this amendment on a bill they otherwise support.

Background: PCBs appear in many consumer products and are produced unintentionally in manufacturing. When they leak into waterways, they are more difficult to decontaminate than at the source. It would align federal limits on PCBs in manufacturing more closely with Washington’s clean water standards.

How they voted: Senators voted unanimously to pass the bill. The House also voted unanimously, with one Representative excused, and added an amendment that the Senate has asked them to rescind.

Where it is: With the session ending Sunday, its fate is up in the air. The House must either rescind its amendment and approve the original bill or risk the bill dying.

SB 5287: Studying the recycling of wind turbine blades

Background: Drivers traveling highways in Eastern Washington can see the tall, white wind turbines that dot the hillsides of otherwise empty land. Their 170-foot blades are the second-largest contributor to generating Washington’s renewable electricity. The state’s largest wind farm along the Snake River is responsible for more than 10% of Washington’s total wind energy generation.

What it would do: It directs WSU to study the possibility of recycling these wind turbine blades, typically made of steel, plastic and fiberglass, after their approximate 20-year lifespan. The Legislature would get a report by December.

How they voted: The bill passed both chambers unanimously, with some members excused.

Where it is: The bill was delivered to the Inslee’s desk Thursday.

ESHB 1033: Evaluating compostable product usage in Washington

What it would do: Create a committee in the Department of Ecology to recommend how to meet the state goals for managing compost. It would lead to a state standard that is more efficient, mending the “patchwork” of competing ordinances and consumer confusion in composting customs.

“Yard waste and food waste, when it goes to the landfill, it’s in an oxic environment and it creates methane gas, which we’re trying to deal with. The bottom line is, we need to get the food waste out of the landfill; the problem is that we are very confused,” Heather Trim from Zero Waste Washington told a House Committee. “The consumers are confused. The cities have different ordinances and the compost facilities take different things.”

How they voted: The bill passed the Senate 48-0, with one excused, and the House 92-4. Spokane-area legislators all voted yes.

Where it is: Sent to the governor, not yet signed.