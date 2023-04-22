The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash near Spokane International Airport

April 22, 2023 Updated Sat., April 22, 2023 at 8:11 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A motorcyclist was seriously injured after he was thrown from the motorcycle he was riding early Saturday morning on U.S. Route 2 near the Spokane International Airport.

Christopher Cooper, 42, of Spokane, was riding east on the highway near Airport Drive around 2:10 a.m. when he went off the road and struck a cable barrier, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Cooper was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. A hospital spokesperson, Allie Hyams, said he was in critical condition Saturday afternoon.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

