Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash near Spokane International Airport
April 22, 2023 Updated Sat., April 22, 2023 at 8:11 p.m.
A motorcyclist was seriously injured after he was thrown from the motorcycle he was riding early Saturday morning on U.S. Route 2 near the Spokane International Airport.
Christopher Cooper, 42, of Spokane, was riding east on the highway near Airport Drive around 2:10 a.m. when he went off the road and struck a cable barrier, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.
Cooper was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. A hospital spokesperson, Allie Hyams, said he was in critical condition Saturday afternoon.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.