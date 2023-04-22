On the Air
April 22, 2023 Updated Sat., April 22, 2023 at 2:28 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series
Noon: GEICO 500 Fox 28
Baseball, college
4 p.m.: UCLA at Southern California Pac-12
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Houston at Atlanta or Chi. White Sox at Tampa Bay MLB
1:10 p.m.: St. Louis at Seattle Root
1:30 p.m.: San Diego at Arizona MLB
4:10 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at San Francisco ESPN
Basketball, NBA playoffs
10 a.m.: Cleveland at New York ABC
12:30 p.m.: Sacramento at Golden State ABC
4 p.m.: Boston at Atlanta TNT
6:30 p.m.: Denver at Minnesota TNT
Football, USFL
10 a.m.: New Jersey vs. Pittsburgh NBC
4 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Michigan FS1
Football, XFL
Noon: Houston vs. Arlington ESPN
Golf, men’s
Noon: PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans CBS
1 p.m.: Champions: Invited Celebrity Classic Golf
Golf, women’s, LPGA
1 p.m.: The Chevron Championship NBC
Hockey, NHL playoffs
10 a.m.: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders TNT
12:30 p.m.: Boston at Florida TNT
3:30 p.m.: Dallas at Minnesota TBS
6 p.m.: Edmonton at Los Angeles TBS
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United USA
1:30 p.m.: MLS: Chicago at Atlanta FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: St. Louis at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
Sports talk
11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.