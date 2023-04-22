The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
56°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the Air

April 22, 2023 Updated Sat., April 22, 2023 at 2:28 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series

Noon: GEICO 500 Fox 28

Baseball, college

4 p.m.: UCLA at Southern California Pac-12

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Houston at Atlanta or Chi. White Sox at Tampa Bay MLB

1:10 p.m.: St. Louis at Seattle Root

1:30 p.m.: San Diego at Arizona MLB

4:10 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at San Francisco ESPN

Basketball, NBA playoffs

10 a.m.: Cleveland at New York ABC

12:30 p.m.: Sacramento at Golden State ABC

4 p.m.: Boston at Atlanta TNT

6:30 p.m.: Denver at Minnesota TNT

Football, USFL

10 a.m.: New Jersey vs. Pittsburgh NBC

4 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Michigan FS1

Football, XFL

Noon: Houston vs. Arlington ESPN

Golf, men’s

Noon: PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans CBS

1 p.m.: Champions: Invited Celebrity Classic Golf

Golf, women’s, LPGA

1 p.m.: The Chevron Championship NBC

Hockey, NHL playoffs

10 a.m.: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders TNT

12:30 p.m.: Boston at Florida TNT

3:30 p.m.: Dallas at Minnesota TBS

6 p.m.: Edmonton at Los Angeles TBS

Soccer, men’s

6 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United USA

1:30 p.m.: MLS: Chicago at Atlanta FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: St. Louis at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

Sports talk

11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports