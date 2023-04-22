The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
44°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Charlie Caldwell leads Clarkston past East Valley in doubleheader sweep

April 22, 2023 Updated Sat., April 22, 2023 at 10:20 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Baseball

Clarkston 12-19, East Valley 2-4: Charlie Caldwell had three hits as the Bantams beat the visiting Knights in the opener.

The Bantams (11-1, 9-1) beat the Knights (0-12, 0-10) to complete the sweep in the second game.

West Valley 7-4, Shadle Park 4-6: Bryson Bishop had two hits as the visiting Eagles beat the Highlanders in the opener.

Andrew Fox threw six innings, giving up two hits, as the Highlanders (9-6, 7-3) beat the Eagles (9-6, 6-4) to earn the split.

Pullman 14-5, Rogers 4-0: Joey Hecker went 2 for 4 with three RBIs as the Greyhounds beat the visiting Pirates in the opener.

Brady Coulter pitched a complete-game shutout as the Greyhounds (9-7, 6-4) beat the Pirates (3-12, 2-8).

Deer Park 4-7, Colville 2-2: Braylon Dean went 2 for 2 with one RBI as the Stags beat the visiting Crimson Hawks in the opener.

The Stags (13-3, 10-0) beat the Crimson Hawks (10-7, 7-2) in the second game to complete the sweep.

Medical Lake 1-1, Lakeside 0-9: The Cardinals beat the visiting Eagles in the opener.

Zeshawn Griffin went 4 for 4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs as the Eagles (7-8, 4-6) beat the Cardinals (7-8, 4-6) to earn the split.

Newport 4-17, Riverside 2-0: The Grizzlies beat the Rams in the opener.

Hank Kirkwood went 3 for 3 with two doubles as the Grizzlies (5-7, 3-6) beat the visiting Rams (1-8, 0-8) to complete the sweep. 

Freeman 8-0, Timberlake 5-3: Jack Florence had two hits and the Scotties beat the visiting Tigers in the opener. 

Kenny Wells had two hits and the Tigers (9-9) beat the Scotties (8-7) to complete the sweep.

Softball

Shadle Park 9-10, West Valley 0-2: Courtney Brown went 2 for 4 with four RBIs as the Highlanders beat the visiting Eagles in the opener.

Crimson Rice went 4 for 4 with three RBIs as the Highlanders (9-2, 8-0) beat the Eagles (5-9, 4-5) to complete the sweep.

Clarkston 11-3, East Valley 6-4: Leah Copeland had four hits as the Bantams beat the visiting Knights in the opener.

Jocelyn Weger and Sahara Swanson had two hits apiece, and the Knights (5-7, 4-3) beat the Bantams (8-5,6-2) to earn the split. 

Freeman 18-21, Connell 0-3: Kaylee Ripke went 2 for 4 with four triples as four RBIs as the Scotties beat the visiting Eagles in the opener. 

Kaylee Ripke had four hits, including two doubles and a triple, as the Scotties (8-4) beat the Eagles (2-10) to complete the sweep. 

Boys soccer

College Place 5, Clarkston 2: Allan Martinez scored two goals, and the Hawks (1-6) beat the visiting Bantams (0-9) in a nonleague game.

Northwest Christian 2, Deer Park 0: The Crusaders (9-3, 9-0) beat the visiting Stags (7-3, 7-3).

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories