Prep roundup: Charlie Caldwell leads Clarkston past East Valley in doubleheader sweep

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Baseball

Clarkston 12-19, East Valley 2-4: Charlie Caldwell had three hits as the Bantams beat the visiting Knights in the opener.

The Bantams (11-1, 9-1) beat the Knights (0-12, 0-10) to complete the sweep in the second game.

West Valley 7-4, Shadle Park 4-6: Bryson Bishop had two hits as the visiting Eagles beat the Highlanders in the opener.

Andrew Fox threw six innings, giving up two hits, as the Highlanders (9-6, 7-3) beat the Eagles (9-6, 6-4) to earn the split.

Pullman 14-5, Rogers 4-0: Joey Hecker went 2 for 4 with three RBIs as the Greyhounds beat the visiting Pirates in the opener.

Brady Coulter pitched a complete-game shutout as the Greyhounds (9-7, 6-4) beat the Pirates (3-12, 2-8).

Deer Park 4-7, Colville 2-2: Braylon Dean went 2 for 2 with one RBI as the Stags beat the visiting Crimson Hawks in the opener.

The Stags (13-3, 10-0) beat the Crimson Hawks (10-7, 7-2) in the second game to complete the sweep.

Medical Lake 1-1, Lakeside 0-9: The Cardinals beat the visiting Eagles in the opener.

Zeshawn Griffin went 4 for 4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs as the Eagles (7-8, 4-6) beat the Cardinals (7-8, 4-6) to earn the split.

Newport 4-17, Riverside 2-0: The Grizzlies beat the Rams in the opener.

Hank Kirkwood went 3 for 3 with two doubles as the Grizzlies (5-7, 3-6) beat the visiting Rams (1-8, 0-8) to complete the sweep.

Freeman 8-0, Timberlake 5-3: Jack Florence had two hits and the Scotties beat the visiting Tigers in the opener.

Kenny Wells had two hits and the Tigers (9-9) beat the Scotties (8-7) to complete the sweep.

Softball

Shadle Park 9-10, West Valley 0-2: Courtney Brown went 2 for 4 with four RBIs as the Highlanders beat the visiting Eagles in the opener.

Crimson Rice went 4 for 4 with three RBIs as the Highlanders (9-2, 8-0) beat the Eagles (5-9, 4-5) to complete the sweep.

Clarkston 11-3, East Valley 6-4: Leah Copeland had four hits as the Bantams beat the visiting Knights in the opener.

Jocelyn Weger and Sahara Swanson had two hits apiece, and the Knights (5-7, 4-3) beat the Bantams (8-5,6-2) to earn the split.

Freeman 18-21, Connell 0-3: Kaylee Ripke went 2 for 4 with four triples as four RBIs as the Scotties beat the visiting Eagles in the opener.

Kaylee Ripke had four hits, including two doubles and a triple, as the Scotties (8-4) beat the Eagles (2-10) to complete the sweep.

Boys soccer

College Place 5, Clarkston 2: Allan Martinez scored two goals, and the Hawks (1-6) beat the visiting Bantams (0-9) in a nonleague game.

Northwest Christian 2, Deer Park 0: The Crusaders (9-3, 9-0) beat the visiting Stags (7-3, 7-3).