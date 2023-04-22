Prep roundup: Charlie Caldwell leads Clarkston past East Valley in doubleheader sweep
April 22, 2023 Updated Sat., April 22, 2023 at 10:20 p.m.
From staff reports
Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.
Baseball
Clarkston 12-19, East Valley 2-4: Charlie Caldwell had three hits as the Bantams beat the visiting Knights in the opener.
The Bantams (11-1, 9-1) beat the Knights (0-12, 0-10) to complete the sweep in the second game.
West Valley 7-4, Shadle Park 4-6: Bryson Bishop had two hits as the visiting Eagles beat the Highlanders in the opener.
Andrew Fox threw six innings, giving up two hits, as the Highlanders (9-6, 7-3) beat the Eagles (9-6, 6-4) to earn the split.
Pullman 14-5, Rogers 4-0: Joey Hecker went 2 for 4 with three RBIs as the Greyhounds beat the visiting Pirates in the opener.
Brady Coulter pitched a complete-game shutout as the Greyhounds (9-7, 6-4) beat the Pirates (3-12, 2-8).
Deer Park 4-7, Colville 2-2: Braylon Dean went 2 for 2 with one RBI as the Stags beat the visiting Crimson Hawks in the opener.
The Stags (13-3, 10-0) beat the Crimson Hawks (10-7, 7-2) in the second game to complete the sweep.
Medical Lake 1-1, Lakeside 0-9: The Cardinals beat the visiting Eagles in the opener.
Zeshawn Griffin went 4 for 4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs as the Eagles (7-8, 4-6) beat the Cardinals (7-8, 4-6) to earn the split.
Newport 4-17, Riverside 2-0: The Grizzlies beat the Rams in the opener.
Hank Kirkwood went 3 for 3 with two doubles as the Grizzlies (5-7, 3-6) beat the visiting Rams (1-8, 0-8) to complete the sweep.
Freeman 8-0, Timberlake 5-3: Jack Florence had two hits and the Scotties beat the visiting Tigers in the opener.
Kenny Wells had two hits and the Tigers (9-9) beat the Scotties (8-7) to complete the sweep.
Softball
Shadle Park 9-10, West Valley 0-2: Courtney Brown went 2 for 4 with four RBIs as the Highlanders beat the visiting Eagles in the opener.
Crimson Rice went 4 for 4 with three RBIs as the Highlanders (9-2, 8-0) beat the Eagles (5-9, 4-5) to complete the sweep.
Clarkston 11-3, East Valley 6-4: Leah Copeland had four hits as the Bantams beat the visiting Knights in the opener.
Jocelyn Weger and Sahara Swanson had two hits apiece, and the Knights (5-7, 4-3) beat the Bantams (8-5,6-2) to earn the split.
Freeman 18-21, Connell 0-3: Kaylee Ripke went 2 for 4 with four triples as four RBIs as the Scotties beat the visiting Eagles in the opener.
Kaylee Ripke had four hits, including two doubles and a triple, as the Scotties (8-4) beat the Eagles (2-10) to complete the sweep.
Boys soccer
College Place 5, Clarkston 2: Allan Martinez scored two goals, and the Hawks (1-6) beat the visiting Bantams (0-9) in a nonleague game.
Northwest Christian 2, Deer Park 0: The Crusaders (9-3, 9-0) beat the visiting Stags (7-3, 7-3).
